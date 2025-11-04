👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – KCB wants a bite out of Pesapal

President Samia Suluhu. IMAGE | IKULU

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner of a contentious presidential election on November 1 after claiming 97.66% of the votes. But it wasn’t her landslide victory that defined the moment. The bloodshed and the sickening plot to silence citizens were the highlights in the devastating performance.

Tanzanians went to the polls on October 29 to elect a new leader; however, what faced them was more chilling. The government cut off internet access for five days without explanation, paralysing daily life. Tanzanians couldn’t access financial services, ran out of cash, and eventually faced fuel and food shortages. Following a bold act of protest, at least 700 people were reportedly feared dead in the post-election chaos.

The way of censorship: Suluhu is not averse to using state power to muzzle dissent, often framing her crackdowns as efforts to maintain law and order. In 2024, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) suspended Nation Media Group’s website under Suluhu’s orders, accusing it of publishing “prohibited content.”

Between the lines: Her government has also shut down around 80,000 online platforms, claiming they spread harmful content to children, a pretext many see as part of a broader effort to control the digital space.

This year’s blackout wasn’t Tanzania’s first. In 2020, during the general elections, authorities similarly blocked social media and messaging platforms to stifle dissent and control the flow of information.

Although the five-day blackout was lifted yesterday, according to NetBlocks, an internet observatory, restrictions on social media and messaging apps remain, showing the controlled, deep level of the rot. Right now, it looks like a long way back to redemption for Suluhu, the woman once viewed as an empowering figure; today, public opinion says she is closer to a dictator.