Unlike Paystack’s Zap, there was no fancy Apple-esque event to mark the launch of Globba, a new cross-border payments app which went live on Tuesday. But like Zap, First National Bank (FNB), one of South Africa’s “big four” banks, said it took a year in the making to push the product.

The result is a cross-border payment service that allows users to send money to over 120 countries from inside the FNB app, with transfers landing in minutes and fees starting at R30 ($1.75), less than a third of what it used to cost to send money abroad.

A game-changer? Globba, available on FNB and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) private banking apps, plugs directly into Mastercard Move, giving users the choice to send funds to bank accounts, mobile wallets, or cash pick-up points. But beneath the warm talk of “financial inclusion” and “accessibility” from FNB’s personal banking CEO, Lytania Johnson, sits a bigger play.

State of play: FNB’s holding company, FirstRand, has been laying digital bricks for months. It recently acquired a 20.1% stake in Optasia, an AI-powered fintech that powers lending and credit-underwriting for banks and telecom operators like MTN in several countries.

FirstRand said the deal was “strategic,” and that’s starting to look prophetic. Optasia’s technology could easily plug into Globba’s infrastructure, allowing FNB to layer microcredit on top of low-cost transfers. As a merchant, imagine borrowing instantly to pay a supplier in Singapore when cash flow runs thin.

Zoom out: FNB is clearly pivoting toward a more digital future. It’s also eyeing further expansion into markets like Kenya, where mobile money reigns supreme. All told, Globba looks less like another remittance product and more like FNB’s opening move to take on incumbents in the digital cross-border payments space, from Capitec to Old Mutual.