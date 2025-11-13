Backed by staggering subscriber figures, unmatched voice and data traffic, and record revenues, MTN Nigeria strengthened its lead across nearly every performance indicator tracked by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2024. The year’s numbers not only highlight MTN’s operational strength but also reveal a widening gap between it and its closest rivals.

Here are five key numbers that show how MTN Nigeria ruled the telecom sector in 2024.

84.6 million active subscribers

MTN closed 2024 with 84,607,831 active voice subscribers, capturing 51.39% of Nigeria’s mobile GSM market. Airtel followed with 56.6 million (34.39%), while Globacom and 9mobile trailed with 20.1 million and 3.3 million subscribers respectively.

This means that one out of every two mobile users in Nigeria was on MTN’s network by December 2024, a commanding lead in a highly competitive market. The company’s stronghold reflects years of aggressive network expansion, customer incentives, and improved rural coverage.

139.7 billion voice minutes

MTN didn’t just lead in subscriber numbers; it also topped the charts in call activity. Out of 226.27 billion outgoing local and national voice minutes recorded across the industry in 2024, MTN accounted for 139.39 billion outgoing minutes and 139.78 billion incoming minutes, the highest in both categories.

This means MTN handled more than 60% of all voice traffic nationwide, a figure that highlights customer engagement. Despite the steady rise of data-driven communication platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, traditional voice calls remain a critical indicator of network usage, especially in areas with limited data connectivity.

₦5.3 trillion in total revenue

Nigeria’s mobile network operators collectively generated ₦5.33 trillion in revenue in 2024, a 32.72% increase from ₦4.01 trillion in 2023. While the NCC’s report didn’t break down individual operators’ revenues, MTN’s dominant share of the subscriber base and traffic volumes means it captured the lion’s share of this income.

Based on its 51.39% market share, MTN’s estimated 2024 revenue would exceed ₦2.4 trillion, cementing its position as the single most profitable telecom operator in the country. This surge reflects higher data usage, an average revenue per user (ARPU) of $2.09, and network optimisation efforts that reduced downtime and improved service quality, according to the company’s 2024 report.

14.19 billion SMS messages

Even as instant messaging apps continue to eat into traditional SMS usage, MTN still commanded the lion’s share of text message activity in 2024. Out of the 20.58 billion national SMS exchanged across networks, MTN alone handled 14.19 billion messages, representing 69.01% of all national text traffic.

MTN users sent 7.23 billion SMS and received 6.97 billion, far surpassing all competitors. Internationally, the network handled 43 million SMS exchanges, ranking second behind Airtel, which led with 337.1 million international messages.

Though total SMS volumes declined by about 10.43% from 2023 levels, MTN’s sustained dominance in this category suggests a loyal customer base still relying on traditional messaging, especially in regions where smartphone penetration remains low.

36,412 port-ins

Number portability—which allows customers to switch networks without changing their phone numbers—is often a clear indicator of consumer confidence. In 2024, 110,776 porting activities were recorded across all networks, up 64.45% from 2023. MTN attracted 36,412 port-ins, the highest among all operators, while Airtel followed with 13,783.

This trend shows that even among customers dissatisfied with their former networks, MTN remains the preferred destination. The company’s sustained investment in 4G and 5G rollouts, combined with consistent quality-of-service ratings, appears to be paying off.

However, with Airtel expanding its 5G footprint and Globacom pushing into enterprise data services, competition in 2025 could tighten. Yet for now, MTN’s 2024 performance affirms its status as Nigeria’s telecom powerhouse, a company whose scale, reach, and revenues continue to define the industry’s direction.