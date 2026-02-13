Table of contents
Last Valentine’s Day, someone close to me spent hours choosing between perfumes, flowers, and chocolates. Months later, many of those gifts were already forgotten, but the phone their partner bought was still in daily use. That moment shows how gift choices have changed. People now prefer items that remain useful long after the celebration ends.
Ahead of this year’s Valentine’s Day, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones you can gift your partner, using verified pricing from Slot and Pointek and checking availability across Nigeria and South Africa. The list also highlights key features, such as AI-powered photo tools and real-time language translation, that make modern phones valuable in daily life.
For photography lovers
These phones are designed for people who love taking high-quality photos and preserving special moments.
1. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is one of the top premium phones you can gift your partner in 2026. It combines luxury design with powerful performance and the advanced Apple Intelligence suite. If your partner loves photography, the triple 48MP camera system with an improved telephoto lens captures romantic moments in very sharp detail.
The “Cosmic Orange” colour also stands out and looks striking in natural lighting, while the A19 Pro chip delivers strong performance and battery life that often lasts more than a full day of heavy use.
|Specification component
|Technical detail
|Processor
|Apple A19 Pro (3nm architecture)
|Display
|6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR, 3000 nits
|Storage options
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
|Primary camera
|48MP Fusion with sapphire crystal lens cover
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi-Fi 7, Apple N1 Wireless Chip
Why buy it for your partner
- Premium performance powered by the A19 Pro chip
- Triple 48MP camera system for high-quality photos and videos
- Stylish Cosmic Orange colour that stands out
- Long battery life suitable for travel and busy workdays
Market price
- International price for the 256GB model starts at $1,199.12
- Nigeria (February 2026):
- 256GB: approximately ₦2,565,000
- 512GB: approximately ₦2,889,000
- 2TB: up to ₦3,940,000.
Where to buy
Online retailers: Several online platforms stock both devices and offer nationwide delivery.
Physical stores and authorized resellers
- iStore and Mac Center (Apple-authorized resellers)
- Slot and Pointek branches nationwide
2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is designed for partners who love mobile photography. It features a Leica-tuned camera system and a large 1-inch sensor for strong low-light performance.
Why buy it for your partner
- Leica-tuned camera for high-quality photos
- Powerful Snapdragon processors for performance
- High-capacity battery with fast wireless charging
- Premium build, including ceramic or vegan leather finishes
Market price
- Approximately ₦1,900,000 (excluding VAT) in Nigeria.
Where to buy
Online retailers: Several online platforms stock both devices and offer nationwide delivery.
Physical stores and authorized resellers
- Xiaomi brand stores and partner retail outlets
- Slot and Pointek branches nationwide
For business professionals
These devices are ideal for partners who rely on their phones for work, planning, and multitasking.
3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a strong choice if you want to gift your partner one of the newest Android flagship devices in 2026. The phone was announced on February 25 with pre-orders available before its typical March release.
It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, giving smooth performance for gaming, video editing, and multitasking. The refined S Pen offers lower latency and improved AI handwriting recognition, while 60W wired charging speeds up charging compared to the earlier 45W standard.
Why buy it for your partner
- Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for high performance
- Improved S Pen with better AI handwriting recognition
- 60W wired charging for faster charging
- Ideal for creatives, executives, and heavy mobile users
Market price
- Expected global starting price for 256GB model: $1,299.24
- Nigeria pre-order estimate: starting from approximately ₦2,300,000, subject to regional adjustments.
Where to buy
- Official Samsung Website (Africa): Available for pre-registration and pre-order through Samsung’s official online store.
- Slot Systems Limited: Expected to stock the device after the official release; currently listed in their search catalog, indicating future availability.
- Konga: Likely to stock the device once it officially launches, similar to other Samsung flagship releases.
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is ideal if your partner enjoys both productivity and entertainment on a single device. It folds from a phone into a 7.6-inch tablet, allowing multitasking, such as running video calls while taking notes or browsing. The model also improves durability and reduces weight for easier daily use.
Why buy it for your partner
- Foldable design that expands into a 7.6-inch display
- Multitasking features for work and entertainment
- Note Assist and Sketch to Image AI tools
- Improved durability and lighter body
Market price
- 1TB model at Slot: approximately ₦3,328,000.
- Valentine promotion: 256GB variant advertised at ₦2,012,837.
Where to buy:
Physical stores and authorized resellers
- Samsung Experience Stores: Available across major malls and high streets for genuine devices and in-store assistance.
- Slot Systems Limited: Multiple branches across Lagos, including Ikeja.
For content creators
These phones offer powerful cameras and editing tools for creators and active social media users.
5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great option if you want a flagship phone that is already widely available. It features a 200MP main camera that delivers strong zoom and low-light photography, helping your partner capture memorable moments clearly.
The phone also pairs with Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch8 for health tracking, and its Titanium build, available in colours such as Titanium Silverblue and Titanium Jadegreen, gives it a premium feel. The 6.9-inch AMOLED display includes an anti-glare coating that improves visibility under bright sunlight.
|Feature
|S25 Ultra capability
|Main camera
|200MP sensor with AI-enhanced zoom
|Stylus
|Integrated S Pen for productivity/creativity
|Durability
|Titanium frame with Gorilla Glass Armor
|AI tools
|Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist
|Battery
|5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging
Why buy it for your partner
- 200MP camera for detailed photos and clean zoom
- Works with Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch8 for health tracking
- Premium Titanium design with unique colour options
- 6.9-inch AMOLED display with anti-glare coating
Market price
- 256GB model at Slot: ₦1,761,005.
- Nigerian market range: ₦1,400,000 to ₦2,550,000, depending on retailer and warranty.
Where to buy:
- Jumia Nigeria
- Konga
- Jiji Nigeria
- Slot Systems Limited
6. Google Pixel 10 Pro
The Google Pixel 10 Pro is a strong choice if your partner prefers AI-powered features and a clean Android experience. The phone uses Google Gemini AI to help summarise documents and plan routes for trips. It also delivers one of the best front-facing cameras in its class, along with Magic Editor tools that let you make small photo adjustments, such as moving subjects or removing distractions.
Why buy it for your partner
- Built-in Gemini AI for daily assistance
- High-quality front camera for selfies and video calls
- Magic Editor for easy photo editing
- Smooth high-refresh-rate display and distinctive Camera Bar design
Market price
- International: $849 to $1,099.
- Nigeria: approximately ₦1,900,000 to ₦2,500,000, depending on storage and exchange rate.
Where to buy
Physical stores
- Slot Systems Limited: Multiple branches across Nigeria
- Samsung Experience Stores: Various mall locations across Nigeria
For style-conscious partners
These phones appeal to partners who value aesthetics and modern design.
7. Apple iPhone 17 (Standard Model)
The Apple iPhone 17 is a practical choice if you want premium performance at a lower cost than the Pro Max. It offers strong performance, long battery life, and a bright display for everyday use, such as social media and video calls. New colours like Mist Blue and Sage add a modern look.
Why buy it for your partner
- Fast processor with efficient battery life
- Modern colors, including Mist Blue and Sage
- Dual-camera system optimised for easy photography
- Good upgrade option for older iPhone users
Market price
- Nigeria: 512GB version approximately ₦2,161,000 at Slot.
- Global base price: starting at $799.
Where to buy
Physical stores
- Apple Store in various states in Nigeria
- Slot Systems Limited: Multiple branches across Nigeria
8. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is a bold foldable phone that works as both a smartphone and a tablet. It is designed for users who enjoy large-screen entertainment and multitasking.
Why buy it for your partner
- Foldable design for phone and tablet use
- Optimised for Nigerian networks and usage
- Modern design with solid camera performance
- Great for video streaming and multitasking
Market price
- Average retail price in Nigeria: approximately ₦1,600,000.
Where to buy
For affordable premium seekers
This phone delivers advanced features while remaining more budget-friendly than flagship models.
9. Google Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a is a strong option if you want a more affordable phone that still offers advanced software features. It includes Call Screening and Magic Editor, giving many flagship features at a lower cost. The compact design makes it easy to hold with one hand, and it receives seven years of security updates for long-term use.
|Feature
|Pixel 9a value proposition
|Price point
|Most affordable big-name smartphone (~$500)
|Camera
|Excellent wide-angle lens and AI processing
|Updates
|Long-term (7-year) software support
|Dimensions
|Lightweight and pocket-friendly design
Why buy it for your partner
- Affordable price with flagship-style AI features
- Excellent camera performance for its category
- Compact design that is easy to use
- Seven years of security updates
Market price
- International launch price: approximately $499.
- Nigeria: approximately ₦800,000 to ₦1,000,000, depending on storage and colour.
Where to buy
For everyday users
Reliable everyday phones suited for messaging, browsing, and entertainment.
10. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is a reliable everyday phone for a partner who needs long battery life and smooth performance. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display and a design similar to the flagship S-series while remaining affordable.
Why buy it for your partner
- Long battery life for daily use
- 120Hz AMOLED display for smooth viewing
- Premium-style design at a lower price
- 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds
Market price
- 8GB/256GB: approximately ₦612,680 to ₦640,000.
Where to buy
11. Apple iPhone 16e
The Apple iPhone 16e is a compact and affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem. It offers strong performance, reliable build quality, and everyday photography features.
Why buy it for your partner
- Lightweight design that is easy to hold
- Smooth iOS performance and app support
- Reliable camera for everyday photos
- Good option for first-time iPhone users
Market price
- Global price: around $600.
- Nigeria: approximately ₦1,200,000, depending on the exchange rate.
Where to buy
For gamers and multitaskers
Designed for fast performance, gaming, and intensive daily usage.
12. Infinix Note 50 Pro
The Infinix Note 50 Pro is suitable for partners who enjoy gaming or heavy multitasking. It includes HyperCharge technology that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in under 30 minutes, along with a 120Hz AMOLED display for smooth performance.
Why buy it for your partner
- Fast processor for gaming and multitasking
- HyperCharge fast charging technology
- 120Hz AMOLED display
- Modern design aimed at tech-savvy users
Market price
- Approximately ₦650,000 in Nigeria.
Where to buy
For budget buyers
Refurbished flagship phones provide strong performance at a lower cost.
13. UK used / Refurbished options: iPhone 12 and Galaxy Note 9
Refurbished flagship phones remain good options if you want a lower-budget Valentine’s gift while keeping strong performance.
Why buy them for your partner
- Affordable prices compared to new models
- Strong displays and cameras for daily use
- iPhone 12 supports 5G connectivity
- Galaxy Note 9 includes a built-in S Pen
Market price
- iPhone 12: approximately ₦350,000 to ₦500,000 depending on condition.
- Galaxy Note 9: typically under ₦200,000.
Where to buy: Refurbished iPhone 12
Where to buy: Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 9