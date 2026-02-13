Last Valentine’s Day, someone close to me spent hours choosing between perfumes, flowers, and chocolates. Months later, many of those gifts were already forgotten, but the phone their partner bought was still in daily use. That moment shows how gift choices have changed. People now prefer items that remain useful long after the celebration ends.

Ahead of this year’s Valentine’s Day, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones you can gift your partner, using verified pricing from Slot and Pointek and checking availability across Nigeria and South Africa. The list also highlights key features, such as AI-powered photo tools and real-time language translation, that make modern phones valuable in daily life.

For photography lovers

These phones are designed for people who love taking high-quality photos and preserving special moments.

1. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is one of the top premium phones you can gift your partner in 2026. It combines luxury design with powerful performance and the advanced Apple Intelligence suite. If your partner loves photography, the triple 48MP camera system with an improved telephoto lens captures romantic moments in very sharp detail.

The “Cosmic Orange” colour also stands out and looks striking in natural lighting, while the A19 Pro chip delivers strong performance and battery life that often lasts more than a full day of heavy use.

Specification component Technical detail Processor Apple A19 Pro (3nm architecture) Display 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR, 3000 nits Storage options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Primary camera 48MP Fusion with sapphire crystal lens cover Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Apple N1 Wireless Chip

Why buy it for your partner

Premium performance powered by the A19 Pro chip

Triple 48MP camera system for high-quality photos and videos

Stylish Cosmic Orange colour that stands out

Long battery life suitable for travel and busy workdays

Market price

International price for the 256GB model starts at $1,199.12

Nigeria (February 2026): 256GB: approximately ₦2,565,000 512GB: approximately ₦2,889,000 2TB: up to ₦3,940,000.



Where to buy

Online retailers: Several online platforms stock both devices and offer nationwide delivery.

Physical stores and authorized resellers

iStore and Mac Center (Apple-authorized resellers)

Slot and Pointek branches nationwide

2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Image source: Marques Brownlee on YouTube

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is designed for partners who love mobile photography. It features a Leica-tuned camera system and a large 1-inch sensor for strong low-light performance.

Why buy it for your partner

Leica-tuned camera for high-quality photos

Powerful Snapdragon processors for performance

High-capacity battery with fast wireless charging

Premium build, including ceramic or vegan leather finishes

Market price

Approximately ₦1,900,000 (excluding VAT) in Nigeria.

Where to buy

Online retailers: Several online platforms stock both devices and offer nationwide delivery.

Physical stores and authorized resellers

Xiaomi brand stores and partner retail outlets

Slot and Pointek branches nationwide

For business professionals

These devices are ideal for partners who rely on their phones for work, planning, and multitasking.

3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Image source: TT Technology on YouTube

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a strong choice if you want to gift your partner one of the newest Android flagship devices in 2026. The phone was announced on February 25 with pre-orders available before its typical March release.

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, giving smooth performance for gaming, video editing, and multitasking. The refined S Pen offers lower latency and improved AI handwriting recognition, while 60W wired charging speeds up charging compared to the earlier 45W standard.

Why buy it for your partner

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for high performance

Improved S Pen with better AI handwriting recognition

60W wired charging for faster charging

Ideal for creatives, executives, and heavy mobile users

Market price

Expected global starting price for 256GB model: $1,299.24

Nigeria pre-order estimate: starting from approximately ₦2,300,000, subject to regional adjustments.

Where to buy

Official Samsung Website (Africa): Available for pre-registration and pre-order through Samsung’s official online store.

Available for pre-registration and pre-order through Samsung’s official online store. Slot Systems Limited: Expected to stock the device after the official release; currently listed in their search catalog, indicating future availability.

Expected to stock the device after the official release; currently listed in their search catalog, indicating future availability. Konga: Likely to stock the device once it officially launches, similar to other Samsung flagship releases.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is ideal if your partner enjoys both productivity and entertainment on a single device. It folds from a phone into a 7.6-inch tablet, allowing multitasking, such as running video calls while taking notes or browsing. The model also improves durability and reduces weight for easier daily use.

Why buy it for your partner

Foldable design that expands into a 7.6-inch display

Multitasking features for work and entertainment

Note Assist and Sketch to Image AI tools

Improved durability and lighter body

Market price

1TB model at Slot: approximately ₦3,328,000.

Valentine promotion: 256GB variant advertised at ₦2,012,837.

Where to buy:

Physical stores and authorized resellers

Samsung Experience Stores: Available across major malls and high streets for genuine devices and in-store assistance.

Available across major malls and high streets for genuine devices and in-store assistance. Slot Systems Limited: Multiple branches across Lagos, including Ikeja.

For content creators

These phones offer powerful cameras and editing tools for creators and active social media users.

5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great option if you want a flagship phone that is already widely available. It features a 200MP main camera that delivers strong zoom and low-light photography, helping your partner capture memorable moments clearly.

The phone also pairs with Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch8 for health tracking, and its Titanium build, available in colours such as Titanium Silverblue and Titanium Jadegreen, gives it a premium feel. The 6.9-inch AMOLED display includes an anti-glare coating that improves visibility under bright sunlight.

Feature S25 Ultra capability Main camera 200MP sensor with AI-enhanced zoom Stylus Integrated S Pen for productivity/creativity Durability Titanium frame with Gorilla Glass Armor AI tools Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist Battery 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging

Why buy it for your partner

200MP camera for detailed photos and clean zoom

Works with Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch8 for health tracking

Premium Titanium design with unique colour options

6.9-inch AMOLED display with anti-glare coating

Market price

256GB model at Slot: ₦1,761,005.

Nigerian market range: ₦1,400,000 to ₦2,550,000, depending on retailer and warranty.

Where to buy:

6. Google Pixel 10 Pro

Image source: Android Authority on YouTube

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is a strong choice if your partner prefers AI-powered features and a clean Android experience. The phone uses Google Gemini AI to help summarise documents and plan routes for trips. It also delivers one of the best front-facing cameras in its class, along with Magic Editor tools that let you make small photo adjustments, such as moving subjects or removing distractions.

Why buy it for your partner

Built-in Gemini AI for daily assistance

High-quality front camera for selfies and video calls

Magic Editor for easy photo editing

Smooth high-refresh-rate display and distinctive Camera Bar design

Market price

International: $849 to $1,099.

Nigeria: approximately ₦1,900,000 to ₦2,500,000, depending on storage and exchange rate.

Where to buy

Physical stores

Slot Systems Limited: Multiple branches across Nigeria

Multiple branches across Nigeria Samsung Experience Stores: Various mall locations across Nigeria

For style-conscious partners

These phones appeal to partners who value aesthetics and modern design.

7. Apple iPhone 17 (Standard Model)

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

The Apple iPhone 17 is a practical choice if you want premium performance at a lower cost than the Pro Max. It offers strong performance, long battery life, and a bright display for everyday use, such as social media and video calls. New colours like Mist Blue and Sage add a modern look.

Why buy it for your partner

Fast processor with efficient battery life

Modern colors, including Mist Blue and Sage

Dual-camera system optimised for easy photography

Good upgrade option for older iPhone users

Market price

Nigeria: 512GB version approximately ₦2,161,000 at Slot.

Global base price: starting at $799.

Where to buy

Physical stores

Apple Store in various states in Nigeria

Slot Systems Limited: Multiple branches across Nigeria

8. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2

Image source: Valor Reviews on YouTube

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is a bold foldable phone that works as both a smartphone and a tablet. It is designed for users who enjoy large-screen entertainment and multitasking.

Why buy it for your partner

Foldable design for phone and tablet use

Optimised for Nigerian networks and usage

Modern design with solid camera performance

Great for video streaming and multitasking

Market price

Average retail price in Nigeria: approximately ₦1,600,000.

Where to buy

For affordable premium seekers

This phone delivers advanced features while remaining more budget-friendly than flagship models.

9. Google Pixel 9a

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

The Google Pixel 9a is a strong option if you want a more affordable phone that still offers advanced software features. It includes Call Screening and Magic Editor, giving many flagship features at a lower cost. The compact design makes it easy to hold with one hand, and it receives seven years of security updates for long-term use.

Feature Pixel 9a value proposition Price point Most affordable big-name smartphone (~$500) Camera Excellent wide-angle lens and AI processing Updates Long-term (7-year) software support Dimensions Lightweight and pocket-friendly design

Why buy it for your partner

Affordable price with flagship-style AI features

Excellent camera performance for its category

Compact design that is easy to use

Seven years of security updates

Market price

International launch price: approximately $499.

Nigeria: approximately ₦800,000 to ₦1,000,000, depending on storage and colour.

Where to buy

For everyday users

Reliable everyday phones suited for messaging, browsing, and entertainment.

10. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is a reliable everyday phone for a partner who needs long battery life and smooth performance. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display and a design similar to the flagship S-series while remaining affordable.

Why buy it for your partner

Long battery life for daily use

120Hz AMOLED display for smooth viewing

Premium-style design at a lower price

5G connectivity for faster internet speeds

Market price

8GB/256GB: approximately ₦612,680 to ₦640,000.

Where to buy

11. Apple iPhone 16e

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

The Apple iPhone 16e is a compact and affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem. It offers strong performance, reliable build quality, and everyday photography features.

Why buy it for your partner

Lightweight design that is easy to hold

Smooth iOS performance and app support

Reliable camera for everyday photos

Good option for first-time iPhone users

Market price

Global price: around $600.

Nigeria: approximately ₦1,200,000, depending on the exchange rate.

Where to buy

For gamers and multitaskers

Designed for fast performance, gaming, and intensive daily usage.

12. Infinix Note 50 Pro

Image source: Fisayo Fosudo on YouTube

The Infinix Note 50 Pro is suitable for partners who enjoy gaming or heavy multitasking. It includes HyperCharge technology that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in under 30 minutes, along with a 120Hz AMOLED display for smooth performance.

Why buy it for your partner

Fast processor for gaming and multitasking

HyperCharge fast charging technology

120Hz AMOLED display

Modern design aimed at tech-savvy users

Market price

Approximately ₦650,000 in Nigeria.

Where to buy

For budget buyers

Refurbished flagship phones provide strong performance at a lower cost.

13. UK used / Refurbished options: iPhone 12 and Galaxy Note 9

Refurbished flagship phones remain good options if you want a lower-budget Valentine’s gift while keeping strong performance.

Why buy them for your partner

Affordable prices compared to new models

Strong displays and cameras for daily use

iPhone 12 supports 5G connectivity

Galaxy Note 9 includes a built-in S Pen

Market price

iPhone 12: approximately ₦350,000 to ₦500,000 depending on condition.

Galaxy Note 9: typically under ₦200,000.

Where to buy: Refurbished iPhone 12

Where to buy: Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 9