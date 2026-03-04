👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – South Africa vs. the house

Image Source: SMH

The air route between Africa and Asia recorded 41.6% growth in cargo demand in January 2026 compared to a year earlier, making it the fastest-growing trade lane in the world, according to new data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Global air cargo demand, by comparison, grew just 5.6%.

Between the lines: January marked the seventh consecutive month of strong expansion on the corridor, and African carriers as a whole posted the highest regional cargo growth—for shipments including electronics and industrial items—at 18.2%, outpacing Middle Eastern, Asian, and European airlines.

But there is a useful caveat: the Africa to Asia lane still accounts for just 1.3% of total global air cargo. The growth rate is eye-catching, partly because the base is so small.

What’s more interesting is what the numbers say about shifting trade patterns. Chinese exports to Africa have been tilting toward capital goods, machinery, and electronics, the kind of higher-value, time-sensitive freight that justifies air over sea.

Dangote Group, the manufacturing conglomerate, also announced an order for 1,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors from Chinese automaker BAIC FOTON, a deal that reflects the broader trend: African industrial buyers are sourcing from Asia, and a slice of that trade is moving by air. It makes airport shutdowns—like the recent Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) strike, which lasted over 24 hours—problematic for smooth air cargo flows.

More cargoes in the air: African carriers also grew capacity by 6.5% against an 18.2% demand jump, according to the report, suggesting that planes are flying full and airlines have pricing power they have not had in years.

The bigger question is whether African airlines can build the cargo infrastructure to capture more of this growth before Gulf carriers, which already dominate long-haul freight through their hub model, take the lion’s share.