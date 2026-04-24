Nigeria launches three-year plan to upgrade Internet system

Nigeria is moving to overhaul its Internet infrastructure over the next three years as demand for connectivity outgrows the limits of its current addressing system.

Nigeria still relies heavily on an older Internet system, Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4), that limits how many devices can connect, even as millions of people come online and data use surges.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is now pushing for a transition to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), the latest global standard for identifying and routing devices, designed to replace the ageing IPv4 system, which has been in use since the 1980s.

Nigeria’s shift to a new Internet standard comes as demand for data continues to surge. In January 2026, total Internet consumption reached 1.39 million terabytes (TB), a 38.4% jump from the previous year.

Moving to the new standard will determine whether Nigeria can sustain reliable connectivity, support new technologies, and keep pace with a digital economy that is rapidly outgrowing its existing limits.

To drive the plan, the NCC inaugurated the Nigerian IPv6 Council, which will bring together government agencies, telecom operators, and private companies to speed up the transition.

“The inauguration of this Council is a national statement that Nigeria is ready to lead in the next chapter of the global Internet,” Aminu Maida, NCC Executive Vice Chairman, said at the launch on Thursday.

Nigeria’s adoption of IPv6 is still around 5%, far behind emerging countries like Saudi Arabia, India and Gabon, where usage has crossed 40%. Meanwhile, the older system, IPv4, has run out of new addresses, making it harder to support the rapid growth of smartphones, apps, and connected devices.

That constraint is becoming more visible as demand for Internet connectivity grows. The expansion of 5G networks, the proliferation of connected devices, and the rise of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) are placing increasing strain on legacy infrastructure. IPv6, with its vastly larger address capacity and more efficient routing, is seen as critical to sustaining that growth.

“IPv6 is a necessity for national competitiveness, security, and economic sovereignty,” Maida said, pointing to the risks of falling further behind in a global digital economy that is rapidly standardising around the protocol.

However, the transition is not straightforward. While global IPv6 adoption has reached 45.5%, several technical barriers remain. Devices running only IPv6 cannot directly communicate with IPv4-only servers, forcing organisations to operate both protocols simultaneously. This dual-stack approach adds complexity that many IT teams are reluctant to manage.

But the transition is not simple. Most networks still run on a mix of old and new systems. Because IPv6-only devices cannot directly communicate with IPv4-only servers, organisations are forced to operate both at once. This “dual-stack” approach keeps systems running but adds cost and technical complexity that many teams are slow to adopt.

There are also security challenges. Many modern devices come with IPv6 enabled by default, which can create blind spots if organisations are only monitoring older IPv4 traffic. In some cases, data can bypass existing security controls entirely. At the same time, IPv6’s longer and more complex address format makes configuration harder, increasing the risk of errors and misaligned security policies.

Coordinating Nigeria’s IPv6 rollout

To manage these risks and speed up adoption, the newly inaugurated council is expected to play a central coordinating role. Originally set up in 2014 as part of the IPv6 Forum, its mandate has now shifted from advocacy to execution. The council’s core task is to deliver a national deployment strategy with clear timelines, including a pathway to move Nigeria into the ranks of Africa’s leading adopters within three years.

The council will also track progress through quarterly reporting and an annual national review. It is also expected to close the skills gap by working with the African Network Information Centre (AFRINIC), universities, and professional bodies to train a new pipeline of IPv6-certified engineers.

A key part of the strategy is to use the government as a lead adopter. Ministries, departments, and agencies are expected to migrate their networks, websites, and digital services to IPv6-compatible systems, either through dual-stack configurations or fully native deployments. The goal is to create demand signals that ripple through the broader ecosystem.

The council will also engage telecom operators, Internet service providers, data centres, and financial institutions to remove barriers to deployment and encourage private investment. This includes advising the NCC on incentives, procurement standards, and regulatory frameworks that could accelerate adoption.