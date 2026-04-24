OPPO unveiled the Find X9 Ultra on April 21, 2026, at a launch event in Chengdu, China. The event was co-branded with Hasselblad, the Swedish camera company whose cameras were the first to go to the moon and have long been synonymous with professional image quality.

OPPO and Hasselblad have partnered since 2022 on camera tuning, colour science, and shooting modes for the Find X series. The launch event was tagged “OPPO x Hasselblad Imaging New Product Launch.”

This OPPO launch stands out from previous ones for one reason: this is the first time an Ultra-tier Find X phone is going on sale outside China. Every previous Ultra model, including the Find X8 Ultra from 2025, was limited to China. The X9 Ultra changes that. OPPO is taking it to the UK, Europe, India, and most global markets from May 2026.

When and where you can buy the OPPO Find X9 Ultra

Availability differs by region:

China: on sale from April 24, 2026

UK and Europe: On sale from May 8, 2026, through OPPO UK and Currys

India: confirmed for May 2026, with pricing to be announced at a dedicated India event

United States: No official release is planned

How OPPO is positioning the device

OPPO is selling the Find X9 Ultra as a photography flagship, not a general all-rounder. The official tagline is “Your Next Camera.” In China, the marketing leans even harder into the Hasselblad connection with the line “Optics Supreme, Pocket Hasselblad.”

OPPO’s SVP and Chief Product Officer Pete Lau described the phone as “the biggest breakthrough in OPPO imaging history.” Elvis Zhou, CEO of OPPO Europe, added that the “Ultra label must be earned.”

The phone enters a competitive space against the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and the Vivo X300 Ultra in Western and global markets.

The Find X Ultra line so far

The Ultra sub-brand has existed since OPPO moved its top-tier phone from “Pro” to “Ultra”:

Find X7 Ultra (January 2024): China-only. First Hasselblad-partnered Ultra. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, quad camera.

Find X8 Ultra (April 2025): China-only. Snapdragon 8 Elite, 1.0-inch main sensor, 6,100 mAh battery, dual periscopes at 3x and 6x.

Find X9 Ultra (April 2026): First Ultra sold globally. Dual 200 MP sensors, 10x periscope, 7,050 mAh battery.

Image source: The Tech Chap on YouTube

Features of the OPPO Find X9 Ultra

All specifications below come from OPPO’s official product spec page, the OPPO press release, and OPPO’s launch coverage.

Display

Panel: 6.82-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED

Resolution: QHD+ 3168 x 1440 pixels at 510 ppi

Refresh rate: adaptive 1 to 120 Hz, with 144 Hz available in supported games

Touch sampling: up to 300 Hz

Brightness: 800 nits typical, 1,800 nits high brightness mode, 3,600 nits peak HDR

PWM dimming: 2,160 Hz with a minimum brightness of 1 nit (easy on the eyes in the dark)

Colour: 10-bit, 1.07 billion colours, 100% DCI-P3 coverage

HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR Vivid, HDR10+

Screen protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Other: “X3″ flagship luminescent material, pixel-level gamma correction

Camera system

The cameras are built in partnership with Hasselblad under what OPPO calls the New-Generation Hasselblad Master Camera System. There are five sensors at the back and one at the front.

Here is the full rear camera breakdown:

Camera Sensor / MP Aperture FOV / Focal length Notes Main (wide) 200 MP, Sony LYT-901, 1/1.12″ f/1.5 84° / ~23 mm 7P lens, AF, 2-axis OIS. OPPO says it is the largest 200 MP sensor in a phone yet. 3x Telephoto (periscope) 200 MP, OmniVision OV52A, 1/1.28″ f/2.2 34° / ~70 mm Prism + OIS + AF. Also works as a macro camera with a minimum focus distance of 15 cm. 10x Ultra-telephoto (periscope) 50 MP, Samsung JNL f/3.5 11° / ~230 mm Industry-first Quintuple Prism Reflection Periscope. 10x true optical zoom, up to 20x optical-quality zoom. Sensor-shift OIS. Ultra-wide 50 MP, Sony LYT-600, 1/1.95″ f/2.0 123° / ~14 mm 6P lens, autofocus. True Colour sensor 3.2 MP multispectral f/2.4 95° New-Generation True Colour Camera for white balance accuracy.

Front camera: 50 MP Samsung JN5, f/2.4, 90-degree field of view, 5P lens, autofocus.

Video

Rear: 8K at 30 fps; 4K at 30, 60, and 120 fps; 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps; 1080p up to 240 fps slow motion; 720p up to 480 fps slow motion

Front: 4K at 30 and 60 fps; 1080p at 30 and 60 fps

Optical zoom recording up to 10x; digital zoom up to 30x

New O-Log2 log format with real-time LUT preview, LUT burn-in, ACES professional colour management, and custom 3D LUT imports

Every rear lens can record 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision; 8K at 30 fps is available on both 200 MP sensors

Shooting modes and AI camera features

The camera app covers a wide range of modes: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Slow Motion, Long Exposure, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, Sticker, Hasselblad XPAN, Hasselblad Hi-Res, Underwater, Hasselblad Master Mode (which includes True Detail, Natural Colour, and nine film styles), Hypertext, Doc Scanner, Pro Video, and Hasselblad Teleconverter mode.

LUMO imaging technology

OPPO introduced a feature called LUMO, an internal optical zoom technology that quadruples pixel count at 2x and 6x zoom ranges. The goal is to deliver 8K-quality images across what OPPO calls the “holy trinity” of focal lengths.

Optional camera accessories

Hasselblad Earth Explorer Kit: An integrated-grip case with a two-stage shutter and zoom dial, a 300 mm teleconverter lens (adding roughly 13x optical zoom), a 67 mm filter adapter, lens hood, Hasselblad strap, and a carrying case.

An integrated-grip case with a two-stage shutter and zoom dial, a 300 mm teleconverter lens (adding roughly 13x optical zoom), a 67 mm filter adapter, lens hood, Hasselblad strap, and a carrying case. TILTA KHRONOS Kit: Professional ND filters, manual focus handles, and an internal HDMI output for multi-camera shoots.

Performance

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3 nm, model SM8850-AC)

CPU: 8-core (2x Oryon V3 Phoenix L at 4.6 GHz + 6x Oryon V3 Phoenix M at 3.62 GHz)

GPU: Adreno 840 at 1,200 MHz

RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5X (standard global) or 16 GB LPDDR5X (top global variant)

Storage: UFS 4.1; 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB in China; 512 GB or 1 TB globally

Thermals: OPPO’s encapsulated thermal unit, with the Tide Engine software managing frame rates at 144 Hz in supported games

Battery and charging

Capacity: 7,050 mAh silicon-carbon battery, branded by OPPO as the “Glacier Battery”

Wired charging: 100 W SUPERVOOC (also compatible with 80 W SUPERVOOC, 18 W PD, 18 W QC, and 55 W PPS)

Wireless charging: 50 W AIRVOOC

Reverse wireless charging: 10 W

OPPO claims up to 31 hours of YouTube playback on a single charge

Design and build

Dimensions: approximately 163.16 x 76.97 mm

Thickness: 8.65 mm (Canyon Orange) / 9.10 mm (Tundra Umber)

Weight: 235 g (Canyon Orange) / 236 g (Tundra Umber)

Frame: aluminium alloy

Back: eco-friendly vegan leather on Tundra Umber; glass on Canyon Orange. The Tundra Umber design is inspired by the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Edition camera.

Front: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Colours: Tundra Umber and Canyon Orange globally. Polar Glacier is exclusive to China.

Durability: IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, plus Swiss SGS five-star drop and shock resistance certification

Physical buttons: a customisable “Shortcut Button” on the left, and a “Quick Button” on the right that doubles as a camera shutter and zoom slider. The orange accent on the Tundra model is a nod to the Hasselblad shutter button.

Software

Operating system: Android 16 with ColorOS 16

Update commitment: up to 5 major OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches

AI features: AI Mind Space, AI Recording with live transcription and speaker identification, AI Writer, AI Bill Manager, AI Menu Translation, and Gemini Live integration

Bonus: a free 3-month Google AI Pro subscription (with 5 TB of cloud storage) comes with every purchase

Cross-device: PC Connect, Touch to Share, Mac Connect, and AirDrop-compatible Quick Share

New rendering engine: Luminous Rendering Engine with Seamless Animations

Connectivity

5G: SA/NSA, supporting bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n26, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n75, n77, n78, and n79 (Global Version 1)

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), supporting 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth: 6.0 with support for SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, and LHDC 5.0

USB: Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1, OTG

NFC: yes, though availability depends on region

SIM: dual nano-SIM plus eSIM (maximum two active)

Infrared: yes, for use as a remote control

Satellite: dual-satellite communication for calls and texts without cellular coverage. This is confirmed for the Chinese version. Availability on global units is not confirmed.

GNSS: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS (B1I+B1C+B2a), Galileo (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)

Audio

Speakers: symmetrical stereo dual speakers; the top speaker doubles as the earpiece

Haptics: bionic vibration motor (X-axis)

Headphone jack: none. USB Type-C digital audio is supported, but analogue audio is not.

Biometrics and security

Fingerprint: in-display 3D ultrasonic sensor, branded as Splash Touch. It works with wet hands.

Face unlock: camera-based face recognition

Additional security: chip-level deep lock, call-to-lock, dual verification, and Private Cloud data processing

Sensors

The full sensor list per OPPO: proximity, ambient light, colour temperature, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint, hall sensor, pressure sensor, laser focusing sensor, spectral sensor, and an infrared remote control.

What comes in the box

Image source: The Tech Chap on YouTube

You get the phone, a 100 W charger, a USB Type-C cable, a SIM-ejector tool, a protective case, a quick guide, and a safety guide.

Note: In some European markets, OPPO ships without a charger included. Box contents can vary by region.

Price and availability

Here is a breakdown of confirmed official pricing across markets. All USD equivalents are approximate.

Variant China (CNY) UK (GBP) EU (EUR) 12 GB + 256 GB CNY 7,499 (~$1,099) Not available Not available 12 GB + 512 GB CNY 7,999 (~$1,175) £1,449 (~$1,960) EUR 1,699 (~$1,885) 16 GB + 512 GB CNY 8,499 (~$1,245) Not confirmed Not confirmed 16 GB + 1 TB CNY 9,299 (~$1,365) Not confirmed Not confirmed Special/Satellite edition CNY 9,499 (~$1,392) N/A N/A

India

OPPO has confirmed an India launch in May 2026, with pricing to be announced at the India event. Based on the Chinese prices, you can expect a range of roughly 1.03 lakh to 1.30 lakh Indian rupees, though the official number could differ.

United States

We have not heard anything about a US launch yet. We will update this article as soon as we do.

Grey-Market and import options

Giztop (Hong Kong-based reseller): pre-selling the global version at $1,499 for 12 GB / 512 GB and $1,699 for 16 GB / 1 TB, with shipping starting May 15, 2026

Kimovil: tracking global pre-order prices starting from $1,994 across roughly 140 stores

AD UK Tech Store: listing the global version at GBP 1,249 — lower than OPPO’s official UK price; treat this with caution

Nigeria: No official launch or pricing

As of April 24, 2026, there is no official OPPO Nigeria announcement, no confirmed Nigerian pricing, and no local retail availability for the Find X9 Ultra.

Here is what we can tell you:

Jumia Nigeria: the platform lists the OPPO Find X9 Pro, but has no listing for the Find X9 Ultra as of this date

Konga: No live Find X9 Ultra listing was found yet

Mobile57 Nigeria: estimates ₦1,772,100 (roughly $1,099), which appears to be a direct conversion from the Chinese base price

AssuredZone: estimates ₦923,251, describing the device as “expected to launch soon”

GSMArena Nigeria explicitly states the phone “is not available in the official stores, because it has not been released yet”

The wide gap between ₦923,000 and ₦1,772,000 tells you these are not official prices. They are third-party estimates based on converted global prices, and they do not reflect what you would actually pay in Nigeria.

If you want a realistic sense of cost, the UK price alone (GBP 1,449) converts to roughly ₦2.9 million at current exchange rates. Add import duties, shipping, and reseller margins, and you are likely looking at ₦2.5 million to ₦3 million or more for a grey-market unit. Computer Village vendors and import resellers are likely to stock it soon.