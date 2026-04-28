When OPPO launched the Find X9 Ultra at its headquarters in Chengdu, China, on April 21, 2026, the biggest story was the geography. For the first time since OPPO introduced the Ultra-tier label in 2024, an Ultra-range Find X phone is available outside China. The Find X8 Ultra, which launched a year earlier in April 2025, was never officially released outside China.

That global shift changes everything for you as a Nigerian buyer. Both phones are imports for now since there is no official OPPO Nigeria channel for either. However, the X9 Ultra, with confirmed launches in the UK, Europe, and India, will be far easier to source through grey-market vendors than its predecessor ever was.

Here is how the two phones compare across every meaningful spec.

The biggest upgrades on the Find X9 Ultra

OPPO’s tagline for the X9 Ultra is Your Next Camera, and the phone mostly lives up to it. The most significant change over the X8 Ultra is the camera system. Where the X8 Ultra used a 50 MP 1.0-inch Sony LYT-900 main sensor alongside three 50 MP companions, the X9 Ultra moves to a five-camera rear setup led by two 200 MP sensors.

These are a Sony LYT-901 main camera and an OmniVision OV52A 3x telephoto. On top of that, OPPO added an industry-first 50 MP 10x optical periscope built around what the company calls a Quintuple Prism Reflection design. Engadget, which tested the phone ahead of launch, called the 1/1.12-inch main sensor the largest 200 MP sensor in a phone yet.

Beyond cameras, the X9 Ultra brings several other upgrades:

A newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, replacing the X8 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Elite

Battery capacity jumps from 6,100 mAh to 7,050 mAh with a silicon-carbon build OPPO calls the Glacier Battery

Display peak brightness rises from 2,500 nits to 3,600 nits, and the refresh rate hits 144 Hz in supported games

Android 16 and ColorOS 16 out of the box

IP66 added on top of the IP68 and IP69 ratings that the X8 Ultra already had

Bluetooth 6.0, 8K video, an O-Log2 log profile with ACES support, a 50 MP autofocus selfie camera, and AirDrop-compatible Quick Share for transfers between your phone and iPhones or Macs

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Full specs and features

Image source: The Tech Chap on YouTube

1. Display

The X9 Ultra has a 6.82-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel at a resolution of 3168 x 1440, which works out to 510 pixels per inch. It runs at an adaptive 1-120 Hz refresh rate, with 144 Hz unlocked in select games. Touch sampling sits at 300 Hz.

Brightness is rated at 800 nits typical, 1,800 nits in high-brightness mode, and 3,600 nits peak HDR.

The panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR Vivid, and HDR10+ with 10-bit colour. PWM dimming runs at 2,160 Hz, the minimum brightness drops to 1 nit, and the top glass is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. OPPO uses what it calls an X3 luminescent material with pixel-level gamma correction.

2. Processor, RAM, and storage

The X9 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 3 nm chip (model SM8850-AC) with two Oryon V3 Phoenix L cores at 4.6 GHz and six Oryon V3 Phoenix M cores at 3.62 GHz. The GPU is an Adreno 840 clocked at 1,200 MHz. RAM is LPDDR5X, available in 12 GB or 16 GB. Storage uses UFS 4.1 in 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB options inside China. For global buyers, OPPO is selling only the 512 GB and 1 TB variants.

3. Battery and charging

The Glacier Battery is a 7,050 mAh silicon-carbon cell. It supports 100 W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50 W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10 W reverse wireless charging. The charger also works with 80 W SUPERVOOC, 18 W PD, 18 W QC, and 55 W PPS profiles. OPPO claims up to 31 hours of YouTube playback per charge, though that figure is based on manufacturer lab conditions.

4. Camera system

OPPO’s partnership with Hasselblad, the Swedish camera brand whose cameras went to the moon, has been in place since 2022. The X9 Ultra marks the fourth generation of that collaboration, now branded the New-Generation Hasselblad Master Camera System. Hasselblad co-branded the launch event in Chengdu.

Camera Sensor / resolution Aperture Focal Length / FOV Notes Main (wide) 200 MP Sony LYT-901, 1/1.12″ f/1.5 ~23 mm / 84° 7P lens, AF, 2-axis OIS 3x Telephoto (periscope) 200 MP OmniVision OV52A, 1/1.28″ f/2.2 ~70 mm / 34° Prism + OIS + AF; 15 cm minimum focus for tele-macro 10x Ultra-telephoto (periscope) 50 MP Samsung JNL f/3.5 ~230 mm / 11° Industry-first Quintuple Prism Reflection Periscope; up to 20x optical-quality zoom; sensor-shift OIS Ultra-wide 50 MP Sony LYT-600, 1/1.95″ f/2.0 ~14 mm / 123° 6P lens, autofocus True Colour sensor 3.2 MP multispectral f/2.4 95° New-generation white-balance sensor Front 50 MP Samsung JN5 f/2.4 90° 5P lens, autofocus

Video: 8K at 30 fps on both 200 MP sensors; 4K at 30, 60, or 120 fps; 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps; 1080p slow motion to 240 fps; 720p slow motion to 480 fps. The O-Log2 log profile supports real-time LUT preview, LUT burn-in, ACES colour management, and custom 3D LUT imports.

OPPO also introduced a feature called LUMO, an internal optical zoom processing system that quadruples the pixel count at the 2x and 6x focal lengths. Optional accessories include the Hasselblad Earth Explorer Kit (a grip-case with a 300 mm teleconverter for roughly 13x optical) and the TILTA KHRONOS Kit, which includes ND filters, manual focus handles, and an internal HDMI output.

5. Design and durability

The X9 Ultra measures 163.16 x 76.97 mm. Thickness is 8.65 mm for the Canyon Orange version and 9.10 mm for Tundra Umber, with weights of 235 g and 236 g, respectively. The frame is aluminium alloy. The Canyon Orange back is glass; Tundra Umber uses an eco-friendly vegan leather inspired by the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Edition camera.

Globally, the phone ships in Tundra Umber and Canyon Orange. Polar Glacier is China-exclusive. The phone carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, plus Swiss SGS five-star drop and shock certification.

There are two physical buttons besides the power and volume keys: a customisable Shortcut Button on the left and a pressure-sensitive Quick Button on the right that doubles as a camera shutter and zoom slider.

6. Software and AI

The X9 Ultra ships with Android 16 and ColorOS 16, with a confirmed commitment of up to five major OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

AI features include AI Mind Space, AI Recording (with live transcription and speaker identification), AI Writer, AI Bill Manager, AI Menu Translation, and Gemini Live integration. OPPO also bundles a complimentary three-month Google AI Pro subscription with 5 TB of cloud storage.

Cross-device tools include PC Connect, Touch to Share, Mac Connect, and AirDrop-compatible Quick Share.

7. Connectivity

5G: SA/NSA on bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n26, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n75, n77, n78, and n79 (Global Version 1)

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), tri-band 2.4/5/6 GHz, 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 6.0 with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, and LHDC 5.0

USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 with OTG

NFC (region dependent), infrared remote, dual nano-SIM plus eSIM (max two active)

Satellite communication for calls and texts is confirmed on the Chinese version; not yet confirmed on global units

GNSS: GPS L1+L5, GLONASS, BDS B1I+B1C+B2a, Galileo E1+E5a, QZSS L1+L5, NavIC L5

8. Pricing and availability (X9 Ultra)

Confirmed launch dates:

China: on sale from April 24, 2026

UK and Europe: on sale from May 8, 2026, via OPPO UK and Currys

India: confirmed for May 2026

United States: no official launch

Nigeria: no official announcement or confirmed local pricing as of late April 2026

UK pricing is confirmed at £1,449 for the 12 GB / 512 GB variant. EU pricing is €1,699 for the same variant. Hong Kong reseller Giztop is pre-selling global units at $1,499 (12 GB/512 GB) and $1,699 (16 GB/1 TB).

For Nigeria, there is no official distributor price yet. At the current exchange rate of ₦1,374 to $1, the Chinese base price of $1,099 works out to roughly ₦1.51 million. The Giztop price of $1,499 works out to roughly ₦2.06 million.

After import duties, shipping, and reseller margins, grey-market vendors at Computer Village are likely to price the phone between ₦2.2 million and ₦2.6 million when stock arrives.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Full specs and features

Image source: Oppo website

1. Display

The X8 Ultra also uses a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel at 3168 x 1440 (510 ppi) with a 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling. PWM dimming runs at 2,160 Hz. Brightness is rated at 800 nits typical, 1,600 nits in high-brightness mode, and 2,500 nits peak. The screen supports HDR Vivid, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision with 10-bit colour. GSMArena lists unspecified Corning Gorilla Glass for protection, though PhoneArena’s review references Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

2. Processor, RAM, and storage

The X8 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm, SM8750-AB), with two Oryon V2 Phoenix L cores at 4.32 GHz and six Oryon V2 Phoenix M cores at 3.53 GHz. The GPU is the Adreno 830. RAM is LPDDR5X in 12 GB or 16 GB. Storage is UFS 4.1 in 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB.

3. Battery and charging

The X8 Ultra carries a 6,100 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100 W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50 W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10 W reverse wireless charging. The wired charger also supports 18 W PD, 18 W QC, and 55 W PPS. Android Central’s review called the X8 Ultra’s battery life a defining strength of the phone, noting it could run a day and a half on a single charge.

4. Camera system

The X8 Ultra uses four imaging cameras plus a True Chroma multispectral sensor, for a total of five sensors. Hasselblad Master mode and Hasselblad XPAN mode are both included.

Camera Sensor / Resolution Aperture Focal Length / FOV Notes Main (wide) 50 MP Sony LYT-900, 1.0″ f/1.8 23 mm Dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, laser AF 3x Telephoto (periscope) 50 MP Sony LYT-700, 1/1.56″ f/2.1 70 mm Multi-directional PDAF, ball-type OIS, 10 cm minimum focus 6x Telephoto (periscope) 50 MP Sony LYT-600, 1/1.95″ f/3.1 135 mm Multi-directional PDAF, ball-type OIS Ultra-wide 50 MP Samsung JN5, 1/2.76″ f/2.0 15 mm / 120° Multi-directional PDAF True Chroma sensor 2 MP multispectral – – 6×8 grid white-balance reference Front 32 MP Sony LYT-506, 1/2.74″ f/2.4 21 mm PDAF

Video tops out at 4K at 30, 60, or 120 fps, and 1080p up to 240 fps, with 10-bit HDR and Dolby Vision capture. There is no 8K mode. OPPO’s HyperTone Image Engine handles computational photography.

5. Design and Durability

The X8 Ultra measures 163.1 x 76.8 x 8.78 mm and weighs 226 g. The frame is aluminium alloy with glass on the front and back. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering dust protection, immersion to 1.5 m for 30 minutes, and resistance to high-pressure water jets, alongside SGS five-star drop resistance. Colours are Matte Black, Pure White, and Shell Pink, all using China-market names. Like the X9 Ultra, it has a Shortcut Button on the upper-left and a Quick Button on the lower-right for camera control.

6. Software and AI

The X8 Ultra shipped with Android 15 and ColorOS 15. Android Central’s review flagged that the Chinese ColorOS build had too many inconsistencies to be usable outside China, particularly around Google services. OPPO did not formally commit to an update schedule for this phone, though GSMArena estimated parity with the Find X8 Pro’s five OS releases and six years of security patches.

6. Connectivity

5G: SA/NSA on bands n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n77, n78, n79, n80, n81, n83, and n84

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth 5.4 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, and LHDC 5

USB Type-C 3.2 with OTG

NFC, infrared remote, dual nano-SIM

Satellite SOS (calls and messages) available only on the Find X8 Ultra Satellite edition

GNSS: GPS L1+L5, GLONASS, BDS B1I+B1C+B2a, Galileo E1+E5a, QZSS L1+L5

7. Pricing and availability (X8 Ultra)

The X8 Ultra was announced on April 10, 2025, and went on sale in China from April 16, 2025. It has never launched outside China.

Confirmed China pricing:

12 GB / 256 GB: CNY 6,499 (~$891)

16 GB / 512 GB: CNY 6,999 (~$959)

16 GB / 1 TB: CNY 7,999 (~$1,096)

There is no global price because the phone never had a global launch. Hong Kong importers sell the device for around $1,239 and up, according to Kimovil’s tracker. At the current exchange rate of ₦1,374 to $1, the base China price of $891 works out to roughly ₦1.22 million.

The top-tier model at $1,096 works out to roughly ₦1.51 million. With grey-market markups and import duties, you should expect to pay between ₦1.7 million and ₦2.1 million for an imported X8 Ultra, depending on the configuration and seller.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra vs Find X8 Ultra: Side-by-side comparison

Spec Find X9 Ultra Find X8 Ultra Winner Launched April 21, 2026 April 10, 2025 – Global availability China, UK, EU, India (May 2026) China only X9 Ultra Display 6.82″ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED, 3168×1440, 1-120 Hz adaptive (144 Hz in games), 3,600-nit peak 6.82″ LTPO AMOLED, 3168×1440, 1-120 Hz, 2,500-nit peak X9 Ultra Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass (version unconfirmed) X9 Ultra Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm) X9 Ultra GPU Adreno 840 @ 1,200 MHz Adreno 830 X9 Ultra RAM 12 GB / 16 GB LPDDR5X 12 GB / 16 GB LPDDR5X Tie Storage 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB UFS 4.1 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB UFS 4.1 Tie Battery 7,050 mAh Si-C 6,100 mAh Si-C X9 Ultra Wired charging 100 W SUPERVOOC 100 W SUPERVOOC Tie Wireless charging 50 W AIRVOOC + 10 W reverse 50 W AIRVOOC + 10 W reverse Tie Main camera 200 MP Sony LYT-901, 1/1.12″, f/1.5, OIS 50 MP Sony LYT-900, 1.0″, f/1.8, OIS X9 Ultra Telephoto 1 200 MP OV52A 3x periscope, f/2.2 50 MP Sony LYT-700 3x periscope, f/2.1 X9 Ultra (resolution); X8 has slightly wider aperture Telephoto 2 50 MP Samsung JNL 10x ultra-tele periscope, f/3.5 50 MP Sony LYT-600 6x periscope, f/3.1 X9 Ultra (longer reach) Ultra-wide 50 MP Sony LYT-600, 1/1.95″, f/2.0, AF 50 MP Samsung JN5, 1/2.76″, f/2.0, AF X9 Ultra (larger sensor) Multispectral 3.2 MP True Colour 2 MP True Chroma X9 Ultra (marginal) Selfie camera 50 MP Samsung JN5, f/2.4, AF 32 MP Sony LYT-506, f/2.4, AF X9 Ultra Max video 8K @ 30 fps; 4K Dolby Vision @ 120 fps 4K @ 120 fps; no 8K X9 Ultra Pro video O-Log2 + ACES + 3D LUTs Pro Video mode (no log) X9 Ultra Hasselblad New-Gen Hasselblad Master Camera System + Earth Explorer Kit Hasselblad Master Camera System X9 Ultra Dimensions 163.16 x 76.97 x 8.65-9.10 mm 163.1 x 76.8 x 8.78 mm Tie Weight 235-236 g 226 g X8 Ultra (lighter) IP rating IP66 / IP68 / IP69 IP68 / IP69 X9 Ultra OS at launch Android 16 / ColorOS 16 Android 15 / ColorOS 15 X9 Ultra Update policy 5 OS updates + 6 years security (confirmed) Not officially stated X9 Ultra AI features AI Mind Space, AI Recording, Gemini Live, Google AI Pro bundle HyperTone AI, Breeno AI assistant X9 Ultra Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Tie Bluetooth 6.0 5.4 X9 Ultra USB USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, OTG USB-C 3.2, OTG Tie NFC / IR Yes / Yes Yes / Yes Tie Starting price (China) CNY 7,499 (~$1,099) CNY 6,499 (~$891) X8 Ultra (cheaper) Est. Nigerian price ~N2.5-3 million (grey-market) ~N2.0-2.5 million (grey-market) X8 Ultra (cheaper)

Verdict

The Find X9 Ultra is a comprehensive upgrade across every major category: chipset, display brightness and refresh rate, battery, all rear cameras, the selfie camera, video capabilities, software, ingress protection, and Bluetooth. The Find X8 Ultra still has the lighter build, the slightly cheaper price tag, and a case for the 1-inch main sensor in certain shooting conditions.