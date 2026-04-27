The Next Wave: Kenya will make small loans harder to justify

Kenya is preparing to change how credit works at the smallest end of the market, and the move is bigger than it looks. A draft Financial Consumer Protection Framework released in March 2026 would require lenders to assess and document a borrower’s ability to repay before issuing a loan. That sounds like standard banking practice. In Kenya’s digital credit market, it cuts into the core logic that made instant loans possible in the first place.

For over a decade, digital lenders have operated on a different premise. Instead of verifying income and expenses in the traditional sense, they have relied on behavioural signals, mobile money flows, and repayment history to make decisions in seconds. This allowed them to issue millions of small loans, often under KES 1,000 ($8), to people with no formal financial records. The new framework does not ban that model outright, but it raises the bar for what counts as acceptable evidence in a credit decision. That distinction matters.

The question now is not just whether defaults will fall. It is whether the economics of instant micro-lending can still hold under a system that demands proof, documentation and auditability.

Will documented affordability work?

The appeal of digital lending in Kenya has always been its ability to bypass the constraints of formal finance. Most borrowers operate in the informal sector, where income is irregular and rarely documented. Traditional underwriting struggles in that environment because it depends on stable records such as payslips, tax filings, or bank statements.

Digital lenders solved this by redefining what creditworthiness looks like. Instead of asking what you earn, they asked how you behave. How often do you transact on mobile money? Do you repay previous loans on time? Are your spending patterns stable? These proxies are imperfect, but they are fast, cheap, and scalable.

The draft rules push the system back toward a more conventional definition of affordability. Lenders must now show that a borrower can repay without falling into financial distress, using reliable information about income, expenses, and existing obligations. In practice, that introduces friction into a model that depends on speed and low marginal cost.

This is where the tension sits because behavioural data enabled lending even when documentation was missing. The new framework does not fully reject that data, but it reduces its sufficiency on its own.

The cost problem and who absorbs it

At small loan sizes, cost discipline is everything. A lender can afford to spend time and resources verifying a KES 100,000 ($775) loan because the expected return justifies it. That logic breaks down for a KES 500 ($4) loan.

Digital lenders made these small loans viable by driving the cost of decision-making close to zero. Automated models process large volumes of applications with minimal human intervention. The economics depend on issuing many loans quickly, with losses offset by pricing and repeat borrowing.

Introduce a requirement to verify income and expenses, and to change the cost structure. Even partial compliance, such as building systems to cross-check data or flag inconsistencies, adds overhead. In a market where much of the relevant data is not formally recorded, verification becomes harder still.

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If the cost of assessing a loan approaches or exceeds the expected revenue from that loan, the rational move is to stop issuing it. That does not require every loan to become unprofitable. It only requires enough friction to erode margins at scale.

Banks are likely to adapt with relative ease. They already operate under stricter regulatory frameworks and have access to more comprehensive customer data. Their digital lending products tend to target customers with some level of financial history, even if limited.

Telecom-linked products occupy a middle ground because they have rich transaction data from mobile money platforms, which could support more robust affordability assessments. Whether that data meets the new standard of “reliability” will depend on how regulators interpret it.

However, standalone digital lenders like Tala and Zenka face the most pressure. Their competitive advantage lies in speed, automation, and the ability to serve customers with thin or non-existent credit files. If they are required to document affordability in ways that cannot be fully automated, their cost base rises while their addressable market shrinks. Some consolidation is likely. Smaller players may exit or be acquired. Others may move toward larger loan sizes or specific customer segments where verification is more feasible.

This is why I think that some consolidation is likely. Others may move toward larger loan sizes or specific customer segments where verification is more feasible. Some already have. Branch, for instance, has transitioned into a microfinance bank to target higher-value loans within the same customer base while operating under a structure better suited to deeper underwriting.

Bateman’s warning, and its limits

Milford Bateman, a seasoned economics researcher, has framed Kenya’s situation as a potential replay of the 2010 microcredit crisis in Andhra Pradesh, where aggressive lending and weak oversight led to the sector’s collapse. His argument is that Kenya has allowed a similar pattern to emerge: rapid expansion, high interest rates to cover risk, and a growing base of over-indebted borrowers.

Kenya’s digital lending market has expanded quickly, and default rates on small loans are high. The practice of increasing loan limits based on repayment behaviour, rather than a deeper assessment of financial capacity, can mask underlying stress. In that sense, the system has relied on continued access to credit to sustain itself.

The Andhra Pradesh crisis was driven in part by coercive collection practices and political intervention that abruptly shut down lending. Kenya’s move is regulatory and procedural. It aims to change how loans are issued rather than to halt lending altogether.

Bateman also argues that adding due diligence at this stage could trigger lender exits and leave borrowers stranded. That risk is real, but it depends on how lenders adapt. Some may not be able to absorb the added cost or redesign their models. Others may find ways to integrate new data sources or move up the value chain.

The more useful takeaway from his assessment is not that a collapse is inevitable, but that the current model has structural weaknesses that regulation is now forcing into the open.

What replaces instant credit?

Stricter affordability checks should reduce default rates and limit the build-up of unsustainable debt. That aligns with the regulator’s goal of consumer protection.

The cost is reduced access, particularly for borrowers with informal incomes. These are the same users who benefited most from instant digital credit.

If lenders become more selective, some borrowers will no longer qualify. That does not eliminate their need for credit, but changes where they go to find it.

Formal alternatives such as SACCOs or employer-based lending could absorb some of the demand, but they operate under their own constraints. Informal lending will likely persist, filling gaps left by regulated providers.

Will other markets where micro-credit is popular watch Kenya? Likely. If lenders can develop new ways to assess affordability using alternative but verifiable data, the model may adapt. That could include deeper integration with payment platforms or other sources of income information.

If they cannot, the market will contract at the lower end. Instant loans will not vanish, but they may become less common, slower, or targeted at a narrower group of borrowers.

The idea of borrowing money in seconds, with no paperwork and minimal checks, has defined digital credit in Kenya. The new framework does not outright end that idea, but it places it under strain.

What matters now is how lenders respond. Do they find ways to meet the new standards without losing scale, or do they retreat from the segment that made digital lending distinctive in the first place?

Kenn Abuya

Senior Reporter, TechCabal

Thank you for reading this far. Feel free to email kenn[at]bigcabal.com, with your thoughts about this edition of NextWave. Or just click reply to share your thoughts and feedback.