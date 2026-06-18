👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigerians get freeTV

Happy pre-TGIF ☀️
If you don’t think about it too much, it’s the weekend already and you have approximately 36 hours of rest before a new week begins.
—Zia
Get smarter about Francophone Africa with our newsletter, Francophone Weekly—the startups, tech policies, and institutions building the pipelines for ecosystem growth.
banking
Standard Bank launches eSIMs on its mobile network
Banks used to compete to be the destination for your salary account. Now they want you to buy your data bundle from them too.
What’s happening? Standard Bank, South Africa’s largest bank by assets, has launched embedded SIMs (eSIMs) on Standard Bank Connect, its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). The update means customers can activate mobile plans digitally without needing a physical SIM card.
Why does a bank have a mobile network? An MVNO sells mobile services without owning mobile towers or network infrastructure. Instead, it rents capacity from traditional telecom operators and sells mobile plans under its own brand. Standard Bank used to run on Cell C’s network until it moved to MTN in 2024. The attraction is obvious:banks already have millions of customers using their apps daily. Selling them data and airtime becomes another way to deepen relationships and generate revenue.
It’s a trend: Standard Bank is only one out of several banks and companies across the continent that have their own mobile networks, and South Africa is Africa’s MVNO capital. Retailers and banks, including FirstRand Bank Limited, Capitech, Pick n Pay, Boxer, and Mr Price, have entered the industry that is worth more than R8.6 billion ($543 million) and serves roughly 4.5 million subscribers. Nigeria is trying something similar. The country has licenced about 46 MVNOs, including Vitel Wireless, even though adoption remains low.
We Have Secured the Bank of Ghana EPSP Licence.
Fincra has officially secured its Enhanced Payment Service Provider licence. This regulatory milestone authorizes Fincra to directly collect, process, and settle payments in Ghanaian Cedis, offering a highly streamlined financial pipeline for businesses operating within the region. Start here.
ai
Morocco bets on AI for healthcare
Morocco’s Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and Health has signed an agreement with ABA Life, a local healthcare technology company, to build AI-powered health infrastructure across the country. First deployments land in October 2026; several facilities go live by 2027; and a second phase will roll the model out to other African countries.
Is it just one hospital? Not even close.The venture spans medical research, clinical AI, telemedicine, disease surveillance, emergency response, and startup incubation, closer to an operating system for Morocco’s entire health sector than a single product.
The big picture: Morocco has been stacking AI bets for over a year now, notably theMaroc IA 2030 roadmap, a Mistral AI research lab, the Jazari Institutes, and$145 million already committed to digital projects. Healthcare is just the latest sector getting the treatment. By 2030, the venture aims to haveover 50 research programmes running and over 100 scientific papers published.
What next? Morocco’ssecond phase explicitly plans to export this model regionally. This was never just a domestic play. It’s auditioning to be the continent’s AI healthcare exporter.
Naira Life 2026 is here!
The theme for this year’s Naira Life Conference by Zikoko is “All About Wealth.”
Join 2,000+ in Lagos on August 22 for a day of practical money conversations and workshops designed to move you from simply earning an income to building lasting wealth. Get 15% off early bird tickets.
economy
Africa’s mobile economy hit $240 billion
Mobile technologies contributed $240 billion to Africa’s economy in 2025, accounting for 7.8% of the continent’s GDP, according to GSMA’s latest Mobile Economy Africa report. The sector supported 13 million jobs and generated $45 billion in public revenue. By 2030, that contribution is projected to hit $290 billion.
Here’s the interesting part: 63% of Africans live in areas with mobile broadband coverage but don’t use mobile internet, compared to a coverage gap of just 9%. For a decade, the industry’s fight was building towers. That fight is mostly won. The harder part is getting people who already have a signal to actually go online.
What next? Operators have noticed.Three-quarters of them now call becoming digital transformation partners a core objective, deploying AI, opening up networks, expanding services beyond just selling data. Operators also plan toinvest over $76 billion in infrastructure between 2024 and 2030. GSMA’s own evidence showscutting device and digital service taxes accelerates adoption, meaning affordability, not infrastructure, is the next fight.
connectivity
Nigeria wants to give you free TV and finish its digital broadcasting migration
Some television channels have a special ability to make 2026 look like 2006. Well, the Nigerian government thinks it has a fix for that.
What’s the fix? This week, stakeholders in Nigeria’s broadcasting industry agreed on a new roadmap for the country’s long-delayed Digital Switch Over (DSO) programme. At the centre of that plan is a hybrid model that combines digital terrestrial TV, satellite TV, and streaming platforms.
What’s the DSO? It’s Nigeria’s plan to move from analogue television broadcasting to digital broadcasting, overseen by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the country’s broadcasting regulator. Analogue TV is like a single road, but digital broadcasting turns that single road into multiple lanes where broadcasters can carry more channels, better picture quality, clearer audio, and additional services using the same spectrum.
Speaking of more channels: The government also unveiled FreeTV, a national digital television platform that will offer more than 100 channels without monthly subscription fees. The service will make news, sports, movies, music, educational programmes, and children’s content available in local languages through satellite, terrestrial broadcasting, and a mobile app.
Why is Nigeria doing all these? A benefit of digital migration is that it frees up radio spectrum currently occupied by analogue television signals. That spectrum can then be reassigned to mobile broadband, wireless internet services, and other communications technologies.
Why should you care? This is one of those projects that sounds technical until it starts affecting what you can watch and how you access the internet. If the digital migration works out, you could get more channels and better picture quality. After over a decade of delays, the government appears determined to drag Nigeria’s television industry into the digital age
Showcase Your Brand at Moonshot by TechCabal
Founders. Investors. Policymakers. Enterprise leaders. Moonshot 2026 brings together the people shaping Africa’s technology ecosystem across AI, commerce, climate, enterprise, and culture. Spotlight your brand today.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$63,865
|
– 2.91%
|
– 16.89%
|Ether
|$1,726
|
– 3.68%
|
– 18.99%
|XRP
|$1.16
|
– 4.31%
|
– 15.77%
|Solana
|$70.91
|
– 3.69%
|
– 16.54%
* Data as of 06.38 AM WAT, June 18, 2026.
Events
- The Investment Society, UNILAG returns with The Colloquium 2026 today, Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos.Theme “Unlocking A New Era: The Future of Nigerian Financial Markets, Renewable Energy, and Infrastructure Development,” Register to attend.
- Africa’s builders are scaling faster than the rules around them. The MNL Africa Leadership Circle is a high-level gathering of investors, policymakers, founders, operators, and legal practitioners focused on the structural barriers holding back cross-border growth across Africa. Taking place on June 18–19, 2026 at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi, the Circle convenes practical, solutions-driven dialogue across cross-border trade, capital markets, AI, cybersecurity, tax policy, and regional integration, generating actionable recommendations for doing business in Africa. Reserve your seat.
Written by: Opeyemi Kareem and Zia Yusuf
Edited by: Ganiu Oloruntade
Want more of TechCabal?
Sign up for our insightful newsletters on the business and economy of tech in Africa.
- The Next Wave: futuristic analysis of the business of tech in Africa.
- Francophone Weekly by TechCabal: insider insights and analysis of Francophone’s tech ecosystem
P:S If you’re often missing TC Daily in your inbox, check your Promotions folder and move any edition of TC Daily from “Promotions” to your “Main” or “Primary” folder and TC Daily will always come to you.