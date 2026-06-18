👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigerians get freeTV

Image: Bloomberg

Banks used to compete to be the destination for your salary account. Now they want you to buy your data bundle from them too.

What’s happening? Standard Bank, South Africa’s largest bank by assets, has launched embedded SIMs (eSIMs) on Standard Bank Connect, its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). The update means customers can activate mobile plans digitally without needing a physical SIM card.

Why does a bank have a mobile network? An MVNO sells mobile services without owning mobile towers or network infrastructure. Instead, it rents capacity from traditional telecom operators and sells mobile plans under its own brand. Standard Bank used to run on Cell C’s network until it moved to MTN in 2024. The attraction is obvious:banks already have millions of customers using their apps daily. Selling them data and airtime becomes another way to deepen relationships and generate revenue.

It’s a trend: Standard Bank is only one out of several banks and companies across the continent that have their own mobile networks, and South Africa is Africa’s MVNO capital. Retailers and banks, including FirstRand Bank Limited, Capitech, Pick n Pay, Boxer, and Mr Price, have entered the industry that is worth more than R8.6 billion ($543 million) and serves roughly 4.5 million subscribers. Nigeria is trying something similar. The country has licenced about 46 MVNOs, including Vitel Wireless, even though adoption remains low.