TechCabal Daily – Let’s print more schools!

NASA is still trying to figure out ways to turn it back on.

In some space news, the Hubble Space Telescope has been offline for about a week now after its payload computer stopped working.

Quick Fire 🔥 with Eugene Kavuma

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

I make sure that the people who come to my workplace are able to get what they are looking for. It’s like when you visit your aunt / uncle and you need a drink of water, you ask your aunt for water? I am the aunty/uncle who makes sure you get the water.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

Patience, consistency and good manner will get you into rooms that talent may not.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in your career?

Put in the time that everyone is unwilling to, take the job that everyone else is unwilling to take. Kill your darling.

What are you currently reading?

Blitzscaling: The Lightning-Fast Path to Building Massively Valuable Companies by Reid Hoffman.

Tell us about something you love doing that you’re terrible at.

I really really love cooking fish. But I’ve always failed at it so terribly so many times. The last time I prepared it I got food poisoning.

What’s something you really don’t like doing but are great at.

Leading people. I’d really rather be marooned on an island, sipping mi-ties. The recluse in me loves their space.

Eugene is Community Lead at MoTIV, East Africa’s largest makerspace and a lover of good sound.