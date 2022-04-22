👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Egypt is imprisoning TikTokers

Meta is also bringing its first African subsea cable—named “ 2Africa ” to the continent—and Meta’s will be the longest subsea internet cable in the world.

Equiano is Google’s first subsea cable in Africa but it’s not the only one. Thirty-eight African countries have at least 1 subsea cable connected and this number is only growing.

If you’re wondering what this long, winding conversation cable means, it means faster internet speeds and less latency. Ninety-nine per cent of the data transmitted on the internet is possible through these cables. It’s how we can binge YouTube videos, or even attend those incredibly long Zoom meetings.

Named after prolific writer Olaudah Equiano, Google announced earlier in the year that it’s laying pipes for a subsea cable that will run all the way from Portugal to South Africa.

No, Equiano is not the name of an music genre or an overpriced bottled water brand. It’s the name of Google’s undersea internet cable.

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH JANIS KOUASSI

Janis Kouassi is Content Manager and Curation Specialist for ANKA, an all-in-one SaaS to sell from anywhere, ship worldwide and get paid faster on international and African payment methods. She started her career in communications as a Project Manager in a corporate advertising agency and has excelled in the field for the last 5 years.

Explain your job to a five-year-old

My job is to promote made-in-Africa products. I do it by selecting items that are posted on Facebook or Instagram. These items are made by our sellers and can be fashion, food, decoration, beauty products and the list goes on.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

Life does not necessarily go as planned. I thought I would be a fashion designer or even an interpreter at some point in my life but I am now a Content Manager. The important thing to remember is that one can always combine what one is passionate about with its actual career path. Communication, language and fashion have always been strong interests of mine and I am happy to say that I was able to integrate them into my career plan.

What’s the most promising thing about tech in Africa?

One of the most promising things about tech in Africa is that Africans no longer limit themselves. We are making cars, smartphones, and medicine delivery by drones. The sky is the limit, honestly (or maybe money is)! Africa is also building the infrastructure to simplify entrepreneurs’ journeys, especially in Ivory Coast where I’m from which also encourages a stronger ecosystem. I am very proud when I see start-ups like ANKA who chose to think outside the box by focusing on exporting Africa instead of trying to sell things to Africans.

What’s one misconception people have about content creation and management?

Content creation and management are not just about creativity and blog writing! One also has to accept to do the dirty job such as replying to angry comments or customer service assistance. Overall, it is important to understand that on social media especially, one becomes an ambassador to the company they are working for. YOU are the first impression. Your reaction and how you tackle an issue presented to you by a follower will leave a lasting mark on them and it better be positive! One way to do it is to use empathy, and your listening skills (funny, right?) and be solution-oriented in order to solve their issue and deliver the best experience possible to anyone who interacts with your page.

Should all startups or companies have a content department or team?

I believe they all should! Not very objective, is it? However, it can come further in the life of the start-up depending on its goals. For example, an e-commerce business definitely needs one early on as such a team will help spread awareness of the business and promote products. A business can build loyalty through content creation and regular updates which will lead to more sales or sales opportunities in new markets. Amazon is the best example that comes to mind.

What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

One of my greatest achievements in terms of content creation with ANKA would be our Instagram Stories Project for the Afrikrea marketplace, one of our ANKA Services. I was in charge of building from scratch daily content to spark interest in our marketplace products and attract more followers to our Instagram page. It was exciting and scary at the same time but I got to use my creativity with no constraint at all which was liberating. Within a year, we had posted more than 1,900 stories, reached 2,500,000 accounts and gained more than a thousand organic views on average per story.

What’s something you love doing that you’re terrible at. What’s something you really do not like doing that you’re great at.

Generally speaking, I have always been terrible at everything I love doing (even when I wasn’t) because in my opinion, practice makes perfect. One has to practice to draw better designs or write compelling articles but it is the love you have for it that will prevent you from quitting.

I used to think I did not like calling sellers because I am nervous when I have to reach out to them but past the few first seconds of a phone call with a stranger, I manage to transform into an investigative journalist. I realized I genuinely care for what they have to say because I want to learn more about how they built their business and what is preventing them from growing even more.