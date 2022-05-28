TC Weekender – What you missed this week

Editor’s Notes
Hey. Welcome to the premier edition of TC Weekender! 🍾🥂
In this week’s roundup, we’re highlighting CAR plan’s for a crypto-economic hub, Nigeria’s new deal to create a digital marketplace, and a new internet service provider (ISP) coming to Nigeria and Mozambique.
Kelechi Njoku, Senior Editor, TechCabal.
Editor’s Picks
CAR wants to create a crypto-economic zone
If you’re looking for a crypto-friendly African country, then the Central Republic of Africa (CAR) is the place for you. In its plans for a “crypto economic zone”, everyone will be able to use crypto without paying taxes!Read it on TechCabal
Uber records 1 billion rides in Africa
Uber has completed 1 billion rides and travelled 10 billion kilometres on the continent. That’s like travelling across the Great Wall of China 476,000 times!Read the sUber story on TechCabal
Nigeria is creating a digital marketplace for IP rights
Forget about NFTs. With the Nigerian government’s latest deal, Nigerian creators will soon be able sell their intellectual property rights to their videos, pictures, and even graphic designs!Read it on TechCabal
WhatsApp opens its API
WhatsApp’s new tool is redefining “24/7”. It will allow all business owners to create business profiles, and automate messages that keep customers satisfied while freeing up time for business owners.Check it out on TechCabal
Sylndr raises $12.6 million
If you’re looking for trusted used-car dealers in Cairo, you’re in luck! Egypt’s Sylndr has raised $12.6 million to help Egyptians buy quality cars that won’t break down, or break their pockets.Read more on TechCabal
Johannesburg to spend $20 million on smart city
Johannesburg has smart city ambitions, and it wants invest $20 million to build a city with automated ticketing systems, a healthtech system and even fancy fire detectors.Read it on MyBroadBand
MTN South Africa’s raises its prices
MTN subscribers in South Africa are not happy. Why? Well, MTN raised the prices of its data packages by 20% when the service had earlier promised just a 5% hike.MyBroadBand has the gist
JABU raises $15 million
In this week’s biggest funding announcement, JABU raised $15 million to improve its same-day delivery services in Namibia, and build an electronic wallet.Read it on TechCrunch
OPay partners with Mastercard
OPay announced a partnership with Mastercard that will allow OPay users link their e-wallets to Mastercard’s virtual payment solution. This will allow more users shop on global digital stores.Read it on Business Day
Starlink is coming to Nigeria and Mozambique
Elon Musk’s internet service, Starlink, has been approved to provide super fast interent service to rural areas in Nigeria and Mozambique. But can people in rural areas afford Starlink’s expensive $110+/month subscription fees?Find out on TechCabal
