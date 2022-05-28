Newsletters

TC Weekender – What you missed this week

By Editorial 28th May 2022
TC Weekender Website Banner

Image source: Techcabal

TechCabal Logo

Editor’s Notes

  • Week 21, 2022
  • Read time: 5 minutes

Hey. Welcome to the premier edition of TC Weekender! 🍾🥂

In this week’s roundup, we’re highlighting CAR plan’s for a crypto-economic hub, Nigeria’s new deal to create a digital marketplace, and a new internet service provider (ISP) coming to Nigeria and Mozambique. 

Have a great weekend.

Kelechi Njoku, Senior Editor, TechCabal.

Editor’s Picks

CAR wants to create a crypto-economic zone

If you’re looking for a crypto-friendly African country, then the Central Republic of Africa (CAR) is the place for you. In its plans for a “crypto economic zone”, everyone will be able to use crypto without paying taxes!

Read it on TechCabal

Uber records 1 billion rides in Africa

Uber has completed 1 billion rides and travelled 10 billion kilometres on the continent. That’s like travelling across the Great Wall of China 476,000 times!

Read the sUber story on TechCabal

Nigeria is creating a digital marketplace for IP rights

Forget about NFTs. With the Nigerian government’s latest deal, Nigerian creators will soon be able sell their intellectual property rights to their videos, pictures, and even graphic designs!

Read it on TechCabal

WhatsApp opens its API

WhatsApp’s new tool is redefining “24/7”. It will allow all business owners to create business profiles, and automate messages that keep customers satisfied while freeing up time for business owners.

Check it out on TechCabal

Sylndr raises $12.6 million

If you’re looking for trusted used-car dealers in Cairo, you’re in luck! Egypt’s Sylndr has raised $12.6 million to help Egyptians buy quality cars that won’t break down, or break their pockets.

Read more on TechCabal

Partner Content

Don’t just read the brand, wear it too. Shop on TechCabal now.

Johannesburg to spend $20 million on smart city

Johannesburg has smart city ambitions, and it wants invest $20 million to build a city with automated ticketing systems, a healthtech system and even fancy fire detectors.

Read it on MyBroadBand

MTN South Africa’s raises its prices

MTN subscribers in South Africa are not happy. Why? Well, MTN raised the prices of its data packages by 20% when the service had earlier promised just a 5% hike.

MyBroadBand has the gist

JABU raises $15 million

In this week’s biggest funding announcement, JABU raised $15 million to improve its same-day delivery services in Namibia, and build an electronic wallet.

Read it on TechCrunch

OPay partners with Mastercard

OPay announced a partnership with Mastercard that will allow OPay users link their e-wallets to Mastercard’s virtual payment solution. This will allow more users shop on global digital stores.

Read it on Business Day

Starlink is coming to Nigeria and Mozambique

Elon Musk’s internet service, Starlink, has been approved to provide super fast interent service to rural areas in Nigeria and Mozambique. But can people in rural areas afford Starlink’s expensive $110+/month subscription fees?

Find out on TechCabal

Guess the coin

Can you guess the names of these cryptocurrencies? Play this week’s edition of Guess the Coin and win TechCabal Merch if you get all the answers correct. The first 2 people to send us screenshots of their correct answers will get merch delvivered to them.

T & Cs apply.

Top Tweets of the week

More from TechCabal

Share TC Weekender

Written by: Ngozi Chukwu

Edited by: Timi Odueso

18, Nnobi Street, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria

Editorial TechCabal Editorial Team

Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox

More from this author

Read Next

Read more