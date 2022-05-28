TC Weekender – What you missed this week

CAR wants to create a crypto-economic zone If you’re looking for a crypto-friendly African country, then the Central Republic of Africa (CAR) is the place for you. In its plans for a “crypto economic zone”, everyone will be able to use crypto without paying taxes! Read it on TechCabal

Uber records 1 billion rides in Africa Uber has completed 1 billion rides and travelled 10 billion kilometres on the continent. That’s like travelling across the Great Wall of China 476,000 times! Read the sUber story on TechCabal

Nigeria is creating a digital marketplace for IP rights Forget about NFTs. With the Nigerian government’s latest deal, Nigerian creators will soon be able sell their intellectual property rights to their videos, pictures, and even graphic designs! Read it on TechCabal

WhatsApp opens its API WhatsApp’s new tool is redefining “24/7”. It will allow all business owners to create business profiles, and automate messages that keep customers satisfied while freeing up time for business owners. Check it out on TechCabal