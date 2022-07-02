This week: MTN’s mobile money mess

MTN alleges $53 million mobile money fraud MTN hasn’t courted fintech that long, yet it’s already dragging 18 Nigerian banks to court over a ₦22.3 billion ($53.7 million) mobile money fraud. Allegedly, the fraud was committed over a 1-month period. Read the story on TechCabal

Paystack transfers launches in South Africa Paystack has gone south for its customers. The fintech company has launched its Paystack Transfers services in South Africa to facilitate money transfers on the platform which could only collect payments before now. Learn more on TechCabal

Former Goldman Sachs MD appointed as Flutterwave CTO Waving goodbye to Goldman Sachs, former managing director Gurbhej Dhillon joins Africa’s biggest fintech startup Flutterwave as chief technical officer (CTO). He’ll use his experience in leadership, engineering, and application architecture to bring about internal infrastructural developments at Flutterwave. More about this hire on TechCabal

Abeg pockets MOMO license New name, new service. Abeg has been renamed PocketApp by its parent company PiggyTech. It has also pocketed a mobile money (MOMO) license to transition from a payment app to a social commerce app that supports online merchants in Nigeria. Read it on TechCabal

FirstCheck Africa is $2 million heavier FirstCheck Africa is checking Africa’s gender funding gap. The women-focused angel fund received a $2 million commitment from venture capital firm TLcom Capital. Summed to their $10 million debut fund, they’ll have $12 million to write more cheques for African female-led startups. Read it on TechCabal