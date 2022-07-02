This week: MTN’s mobile money mess

Editor’s Notes
- Week 26, 2022
- Read time: 5 minutes
Big employee moves this week at TLcom and Flutterwave. Missed them? We’ve cycled the news back up. The healthy workplace culture at startups is (still) on our minds at TechCabal, and we have a story about that here.
Have a fun weekend,
Kelechi Njoku, Senior Editor, TechCabal.
Editor’s Picks
|
MTN alleges $53 million mobile money fraud
MTN hasn’t courted fintech that long, yet it’s already dragging 18 Nigerian banks to court over a ₦22.3 billion ($53.7 million) mobile money fraud. Allegedly, the fraud was committed over a 1-month period.Read the story on TechCabal
|
Paystack transfers launches in South Africa
Paystack has gone south for its customers. The fintech company has launched its Paystack Transfers services in South Africa to facilitate money transfers on the platform which could only collect payments before now.Learn more on TechCabal
|
Former Goldman Sachs MD appointed as Flutterwave CTO
Waving goodbye to Goldman Sachs, former managing director Gurbhej Dhillon joins Africa’s biggest fintech startup Flutterwave as chief technical officer (CTO). He’ll use his experience in leadership, engineering, and application architecture to bring about internal infrastructural developments at Flutterwave.More about this hire on TechCabal
|
Abeg pockets MOMO license
New name, new service. Abeg has been renamed PocketApp by its parent company PiggyTech. It has also pocketed a mobile money (MOMO) license to transition from a payment app to a social commerce app that supports online merchants in Nigeria.Read it on TechCabal
|
FirstCheck Africa is $2 million heavier
FirstCheck Africa is checking Africa’s gender funding gap. The women-focused angel fund received a $2 million commitment from venture capital firm TLcom Capital. Summed to their $10 million debut fund, they’ll have $12 million to write more cheques for African female-led startups.Read it on TechCabal
|
Binance partners with Khaby Lame
Most followed TikTok Influencer Khaby Lame rose to fame by making complicated things look simple. Binance is tapping into the Khaby magic to drive mass adoption of crypto, NFT, and all things web3.Read more on TechCabal
Partner Content
Want to be a tech bro? Then you have to look the part. Start your journey with TehCabal Merch.
|
A ransom for ShopRite’s customer data
Cyber-terrorist group RansomHouse is demanding a ransom from Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite, for data of some of its customers in Eswatini, Namibia, and Zambia. Their threat is simple: Pay us, or we sell the 600GB of data.Read the full story on TechCrunch
|
Sudan shuts off its internet…again
Following the military coup in Sudan, the country’s internet has been shut down to discourage online press and protests about the political violence occurring in the country.Quartz Africa has the full details
|
COVID vaccines go mobile in Kenya
COVID-19 vaccines are on wheels in Kenya. The country’s ministry of health is collaborating with Amref Health Africa and AstraZeneca to send solar-powered mobile clinics to vaccinate people in hard-to-reach areas in the East African country.The news is on The Guardian
|
AFDB grants ECOWAS $2 million
Many of West Africa’s problems are tied to power and the African Development Fund (ADF) wants to change that. It has approved a technical assistance grant of $2 million for electricity reforms in countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).Read more on IT News Africa
|
South African charged with $1.7 million bitcoin scam
In this week’s episode of pyramid schemes, Johann Steynberg reached new heights. Johann ran a $1.7 million bitcoin-based network marketing scam that began in South Africa and drew in 160,000 members worldwide.Read about it on MyBroadband
Who brought the money this week?
- Moove secured $20 million debt funding to build an integrated vehicle financing platform
- African fintech Yellow closed a debt financing round of $20 million.
- Sava secured $2 million pre-seed funding to build a spend management platform for African businesses.
- Kukua, a Nairobi- and London-based edtech, raised $6 million to build an IP-centric kids’ “edutainment” universe.
- Egyptian tech startup Synapse Analytics raised $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round to help businesses adopt AI.
- Malian insurtech OKO closed a $500,000 seed extension round for its Côte d’Ivoire expansion.
Puzzle: Guess The App
How well do you know the apps you use everyday? Play Guess The App now.
What else to read this weekend?
- The Next Wave: How development agencies are investing in Africa’s tech ecosystem.
- “The future of work for African startups is in distributed offices” and other ideas from VivaTech.
- Greenage Technologies is localising solar energy in Nigeria.
- Simpu wants to help businesses reach all their customers from one platform
- Quick Fire🔥with Temitope Adelanwa.
- 7 Chrome extensions to boost productivity while working.
- South Africa’s Constitutional Court rules against the communications minister’s digital migration deadline.
- Klasha has appointed a new CCO to drive its commercial infrastructure
- How Nigerian startups can build healthy workplace culture
Written by: Ngozi Chukwu & Caleb Nnamani
Edited by: Kelechi Njoku & Timi Odueso