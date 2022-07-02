Newsletters

This week: MTN’s mobile money mess

By Ngozi Chukwu 2nd July 2022
MTN mobile money billboard ad.

An MTN mobile money billboard advert in Ghana. Image credit: Espen Eichhöfer via Deutsch Bank.

Plus: Hackers want ShopRite to pay for its customers’data.
TechCabal Logo

Editor’s Notes

  • Week 26, 2022
  • Read time: 5 minutes

Big employee moves this week at TLcom and Flutterwave. Missed them? We’ve cycled the news back up. The healthy workplace culture at startups is (still) on our minds at TechCabal, and we have a story about that here.

Have a fun weekend,

Kelechi Njoku, Senior Editor, TechCabal.

Editor’s Picks

MTN alleges $53 million mobile money fraud

MTN hasn’t courted fintech that long, yet it’s already dragging 18 Nigerian banks to court over a ₦22.3 billion ($53.7 million) mobile money fraud. Allegedly, the fraud was committed over a 1-month period.

Read the story on TechCabal

Paystack transfers launches in South Africa

Paystack has gone south for its customers. The fintech company has launched its Paystack Transfers services in South Africa to facilitate money transfers on the platform which could only collect payments before now. 

Learn more on TechCabal

Former Goldman Sachs MD appointed as Flutterwave CTO

Waving goodbye to Goldman Sachs, former managing director Gurbhej Dhillon joins Africa’s biggest fintech startup Flutterwave as chief technical officer (CTO). He’ll use his experience in leadership, engineering, and application architecture to bring about internal infrastructural developments at Flutterwave.

More about this hire on TechCabal

Abeg pockets MOMO license

New name, new service. Abeg has been renamed PocketApp by its parent company PiggyTech. It has also pocketed a mobile money (MOMO) license to transition from a payment app to a social commerce app that supports online merchants in Nigeria.

Read it on TechCabal

FirstCheck Africa is $2 million heavier

FirstCheck Africa is checking Africa’s gender funding gap. The women-focused angel fund received a $2 million commitment from venture capital firm TLcom Capital. Summed to their $10 million debut fund, they’ll have $12 million to write more cheques for African female-led startups.

Read it on TechCabal

Binance partners with Khaby Lame

Most followed TikTok Influencer Khaby Lame rose to fame by making complicated things look simple. Binance is tapping into the Khaby magic to drive mass adoption of crypto, NFT, and all things web3.

Read more on TechCabal

Partner Content

Want to be a tech bro? Then you have to look the part. Start your journey with TehCabal Merch.

A ransom for ShopRite’s customer data

Cyber-terrorist group RansomHouse is demanding a ransom from Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite, for data of some of its customers in Eswatini, Namibia, and Zambia. Their threat is simple: Pay us, or we sell the 600GB of data.

Read the full story on TechCrunch

Sudan shuts off its internet…again

Following the military coup in Sudan, the country’s internet has been shut down to discourage online press and protests about the political violence occurring in the country.

Quartz Africa has the full details

COVID vaccines go mobile in Kenya

COVID-19 vaccines are on wheels in Kenya. The country’s ministry of health is collaborating with Amref Health Africa and AstraZeneca to send solar-powered mobile clinics to vaccinate people in hard-to-reach areas in the East African country. 

The news is on The Guardian

AFDB grants ECOWAS $2 million

Many of West Africa’s problems are tied to power and the African Development Fund (ADF) wants to change that. It has approved a technical assistance grant of $2 million for electricity reforms in countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). 

Read more on IT News Africa

South African charged with $1.7 million bitcoin scam

In this week’s episode of pyramid schemes, Johann Steynberg reached new heights. Johann ran a $1.7 million bitcoin-based network marketing scam that began in South Africa and drew in 160,000 members worldwide. 

Read about it on MyBroadband

Who brought the money this week?

Puzzle: Guess The App

How well do you know the apps you use everyday? Play Guess The App now.

Top Tweets of the week


What else to read this weekend?

Share TC Weekender

Written by: Ngozi Chukwu & Caleb Nnamani

Edited by: Kelechi Njoku & Timi Odueso

18, Nnobi Street, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria

Ngozi Chukwu Junior Newsletter Writer

Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox

More from this author

Read Next

Read more