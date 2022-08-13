This Week: Kenya mandates coding in schools

Kenya mandates coding lessons Kenya’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta, is ending his tenure on a high note. He has announced the addition of coding as a subject to Kenya’s primary and secondary school curricula. Kenya is the first African country to do so. With this, what would Kenya look like in 20 years? Read more on TechCabal.

Interswitch moves all its APIs to one platform Finally, a one-stop shop for Interswitch’s APIs. The fintech unicorn, Interswitch, has bundled its 20+ APIs into one platform. Now you can call any of its APIs without calling its customer support. Learn more on TechCabal.

Nigeria tells Google to block IPOB With the 2023 election in view, the Nigerian government has directed Google to ban certain groups it has labelled as terrorists—particularly the Indigenous People of Biafra and its affiliates—from communicating via Youtube and its other platforms. More details are on TechCabal.

How African investors are responding to the economic downturn While startups around the world are downsizing, African founders and investors think the African tech ecosystem will remain unshaken. Compared to the $4 billion African tech startups raised last year, they have already raised $2.78 billion so far, and in a global economic crisis, no less. Learn why on TechCabal.

The future of car subscriptions in South Africa Vehicle rental company Planet42, thinks the future of car subscriptions is bright in South Africa. Despite the stiff competition, Planet42, which raised $30 million last year, thinks it has what it takes to improve social inclusion for South Africans by increasing access to mobility. Read the interview on TechCabal.