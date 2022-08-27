TC Weekender – MTN rolls out 5G in Nigeria

Nigeria’s ASUU strike is upending the degree-before-career norm in the minds of young Nigerians, many of whom are turning to tech as they wait for university to resume. That’s tech for you: snaking its way around society, moving things around, building new modes of engagement, and creating new opportunities.

This week’s stories taught me a lot—from how South Africa became Africa’s hotbed for startup exits to why podcasting is not yet profitable across Africa. I hope they give you something to talk about over lunch on Sunday.

