Top 5 tech skills to help you earn in dollars ahead of 2023

Due to how quickly things change in the tech industry, you not only need to be up-to-date on the latest and greatest trends, you must also equip yourself with in-demand skills. If you’re looking to learn the hottest tech skills that can help you earn in dollars in Nigeria, just keep reading.

With these skills, you must not necessarily work at a physical company. The way these skills set you up means you may choose to work as a freelancer or a full-time remote staff to a company.

Here are the top skills and online platforms that offer training resources:

Data Visualisation

By assisting individuals in grasping the relevance of data, data visualisation provides a visual environment in which to view information. The ability to interpret massive volumes of data is in serious demand because it helps companies move in their desired direction.

Creating understandable charts and graphs from data in spreadsheets is a talent often employed in data science and data analysis companies or departments. It may also be useful in digital marketing. Think of this skill as a link between non-technical and technical work.

The juiciest part is that remote or freelance data visualisation engineers make, on average, $98,264 per year.

Machine Learning

Another skill that can help you earn in dollars as a remote full-time worker or as a freelancer is Machine Learning. Machine learning is one of the most cutting-edge and promising fields of work. Recommender systems, providing consumer insights and information, and fraud detection are common applications of machine learning. Sophisticated technology like Alexa and Siri, chatbots, and predictive analysis use machine learning.

If you start taking machine learning classes now, you’ll be ahead of the curve, as demand is expected to grow in the coming years. In addition, the salary of a full-time remote machine learning engineer typically ranges from $138,000 upwards.

Artificial Intelligence

Job postings between 2019 and 2020 showed a 32% increase in demand for AI specialists. So right now, it’s an exciting moment to be a programmer seeking new challenges because AI is fast altering the nature of the workforce.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t delve into AI as a newbie. On the contrary, as long as you have the willingness to learn, you can do it. C++, Python, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are valuable skills to adopt in AI.

AI overlaps with machine learning. The main difference is that while machine learning rests solely on gadgets simplifying complex data sets, AI refers more generally to machines designed to act intuitively like humans.

You won’t just be earning in dollars upon mastering this skill. You’re likely to earn very well because across all fields in AI the average pay is $125,000.

Data Science and Analytics

Data science and analytics are two technology talents always in demand in the Big Data industry. And as a freelancer or aspiring full-time remote worker, this is a tech skill you can earn in dollars with in Nigeria.

Big data applications and analytics are expected to generate $19.4B in revenue by 2026, a 74% increase from $5.3B in 2018. A total of $274.3 billion is projected to have been invested in Big Data by the end of 2022. And the majority of this investment is likely from the manufacturing, professional services, banking, and government sectors.

Data science requires more sophisticated knowledge than data analysis at the outset, but the two fields are still closely related. The main difference between the two is that ___. Many sectors other than the IT industry need skilled data analysts and researchers. Earnings for data analysts average $62,365 per year, while those for data scientists average $83,094 per year.

Data Engineering

Although data science is its own discipline, it won’t be possible without data engineering. Data scientists rely on the infrastructure and tools developed by data engineers. And this is a skill you can quickly build to earn in dollars in Nigeria.

Also, data engineering is closer to software engineering than other types of data roles. The average pay for a full-time remote role in data engineering is around $93,000 per year.

Platforms to learn these skills

The following websites have free and paid courses for you to develop different tech skills as a beginner, sharpen as an intermediate, and get even better as a professional.

Share this article