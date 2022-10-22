Top nostalgic movies: Legal sites to watch them for free

No matter how much time has passed since their release, some movies and TV shows are evergreen. So we asked around to find the top 5 movies and TV shows that trigger nostalgic memories of younger years for late millennials and gen zs and we made this list just for you. What’s more, we’ll show you where to watch these movies for free, legally. Let’s go!

1. The Fresh Prince

Andy and Susan Borowitz developed the American comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for NBC. The sitcom which premiered on September 10, 1990, ran for a total of ten seasons and ended on May 20, 1996.

Its interesting and humorous storyline explains why our Millennial and Gen Z audience voted it into the top 5 nostalgic movies and TV shows.

As a young black man “born and raised” in Philadelphia, Will Smith has a unique perspective on life. Will’s mother sends him to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle in the affluent Los Angeles area of Bel Air, after he got into trouble with a gang.

When Will arrived at his relatives’ place, his working-class upbringing was often at odds with the high-class lifestyle of his uncle Phil, aunt Vivian, and their children. Will couldn’t get over the culture of his cousins – spoiled Hilary, pompous Carlton, impressionable Ashley, newborn Nicky. As if that’s not enough, he also had to deal with their caustic butler Geoffrey.

You can find and watch all the episodes on freemovies.

2. Issakaba

This Nigerian classic pulled so much weight to break through foreign mentions and feature in our top 5 nostalgic movie list.

Filmmaker Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen released “Issakaba” in 2001. The film was inspired by actual occurrences featuring the “Bakassi” Boys, where the title of the movie was anagrammed from. The Bakassi Boys are a group of young vigilantes who patrol their neighbourhoods looking to stop violent crimes, including armed robbery and murder.

In the movie, the young men of Issakaba, led by Ebube, fought off a band of armed bandits terrorizing their community. However, the armed bandits made use of mystical powers in committing their crimes, and as such the Issakaba boys had to do the same to combat them. The movie’s action, terror, and thrill make it evergreen for several Nigerians and Africans at large.

You’ll find all the movie parts on YouTube.

3. Matilda

The American fantasy comedy film, Matilda, made it to our mentions and through the polls. And for those who have seen it, you know the 1996 movie deserves a place on this nostalgic movies list.

Matilda Wormwood, film’s protagonist, is a precocious youngster who develops psychokinetic abilities and uses them to navigate life with her unpleasant family and her school’s cruel, authoritarian principal, Miss Trunchbull.

One unforgettable scene in this movie involved the principal forcing a student in the school to finish a large chocolate cake.

You can enjoy the thrill of watching Matilda again on freemovies.

4. Home Alone

It was almost inevitable that this movie would make the top 5 of our nostalgic movies. It was a blockbuster when it was released in 1990, grossing over $450 million globally.

Home Alone follows Kevin, the youngest child of the McAllister brood who gets accidentally left at home alone while his family goes on holiday to the City of Lights.

Instead of sulking, Kevin resolved to enjoy his time home alone by doing everything he would probably never have had the chance to do while his family was around: having a whole pizza to himself, going out, playing on his parent’s bed, and generally causing chaos.

As he enjoys himself, Kevin learns on Christmas Eve that two burglars, Harry and Marv, are planning to rob his house. The excitement of the movie lies in all the tricks and traps Kevin smartly deploys in punishing and apprehending the petty robbers.

This movie is available in all its parts on freemovies.

5. Aki na Ukwa (Aki and PawPaw)

It’s little wonder this movie made this list, as it’s a fan favorite among many Nigerians. The Nigerian filmmaker Amayo Uzo Philips helmed the 2002 family comedy Aki na Ukwa.

The film’s producer, the late Chukwuka Emelionwu, is credited with conceptualizing the Aki and PawPaw mascots. The nostalgic movie features Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze, who rose to fame as a result of the film and went on to feature in many more movies as a duo.

Opening to favourable reviews, the film has since been heralded as one of the best from Nolly Wood, thanks to the hilarious roles of Osita Iheme (PawPaw) and Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki). They played the roles of two rebellious children of the same parents who caused problems everywhere they found themselves.

While you can watch their latest collaboration on Netflix, you can watch the legendary Aki na Ukwa on YouTube alongside other old movies they acted in together.

Other nostalgic movies worth mentioning

Some movies/TV shows didn’t make it into the top 5 nostalgic movies. However, they are still lovely movies you’d likely want to rewatch. They include:

Nanny McPhee

Snake in The Eagle Shadow

Akeelah and the Bee

Titanic

Blade Series

Resident Evil

Papa Ajasco

Fuji house of Commotion

The list is inexhaustible. But you’ll find most of these evergreen movies on websites like YouTube, Sflix, Freemovies, for legal streaming or download. Happy watching!

