How to easily check your Ghana WAEC results online

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is responsible for conducting and administering examinations for students in West African countries, including Ghana. The council conducts the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for students in their final year of secondary school. The results of these exams are important for students as they determine whether or not they are eligible to proceed to higher education or enter the workforce. In this article, we will guide you on how to check your WAEC results in Ghana using the online voucher.

Step 1: Purchase a WAEC result checker voucher

The first step to check your WAEC results online in Ghana is to purchase a WAEC result checker voucher. You can purchase WAEC result checker vouchers from the WAEC website and their offices in your region. You can also get them from online platforms such as MTN MoMo. Here are five places you can get your WAEC result checker voucher. The vouchers usually cost between 10.00 -12.00 GHC.

Step 2: Visit the WAEC result checking website

After purchasing your scratch card, the next step is to visit the WAEC website for your results at https://ghana.waecdirect.org/. This is the official website of WAEC Ghana, where you can check your results online.

Step 3: Enter your index number and result checker voucher information

On the WAEC result checking website, you will be required to enter your index number and other information from your voucher. Ensure that you enter the information correctly to avoid any errors. If you enter any incorrect information, you will not be able to view your results.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

After entering your index number and scratch card information, click on the “Submit” button to check your results. You will then be directed to a page that displays your results.

Step 5: Print out after you check your Ghana WAEC results

After checking your results online, it is important to print a copy of your results for future reference. You can do this by clicking on the “Print” button on the page that displays your results. You can also save a copy of your results on your computer or mobile device.

Step 6: Check your Ghana WAEC results for any errors

Before accepting your results, it is important to check them for any errors. Ensure that your personal information and exam scores are correct. If you find any errors, contact WAEC Ghana immediately to have them corrected.

Final thoughts on how to check your Ghana WAEC results online

As you can see, you can check your Ghana WAEC result in very simple steps. All you need is a WAEC result checker voucher, an internet-enabled device, and the correct information.

Follow the steps outlined in this article to check your results online and avoid the hassle of having to travel to your school or WAEC office to check your results manually.

