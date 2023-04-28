Check your name on JAMB matriculation list 2023

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) matriculation list is a database of candidates who have been offered admission by various tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It is important for candidates to verify their names on the list for several reasons. Here, we will not only let you know how to check your name on the JAMB matriculation list. We will also highlight why it is important to verify that your name is on this Matriculation list.

Before how, why should you check your name on the JAMB matriculation list?

We have three reasons why you should check your name on the matriculation list. They are as follows:

First, verification of one’s name on the JAMB matriculation list is a prerequisite for NYSC mobilisation. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) requires that every prospective corps member must have their name on the JAMB matric list before they can be mobilised for the mandatory one-year national service.

Secondly, verification of one’s name on the matriculation list confirms that the admission offered by an institution is valid and recognised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. Candidates who do not verify their names on the list risk having their admission revoked by JAMB. This is because JAMB is the only body authorised to offer and validate admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Thirdly, verifying one’s name on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board matriculation list protects candidates from being scammed by fraudulent institutions. In recent years, there have been cases of fraudulent institutions offering fake admissions to unsuspecting candidates. By verifying their names on the JAMB matriculation list, candidates can be sure that the admission they have been offered is genuine.

How to check your name on the JAMB matriculation list

To verify their name on the the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board matriculation list, candidates are required to visit the body’s e-Facility website and follow the simple steps outlined there. You will simply be required to provide your JAMB registration number and year of examination.

Once these details have been provided, the candidate’s name will be displayed if it is on the list.

What do you do to get your name on the JAMB matriculation list?

Those who meet the requirements below will be placed on the matriculation list:

Access your Letter of Admission via the e-Facility Portal and print It out.

Use the e-Facility platform to view and print your Jamb Result Slip.

Then proceed to seek confirmation from your institution’s admissions officer on both documents.

It is important to note that only candidates who have been offered admission by recognized institutions will have their names on the JAMB matriculation list. Candidates who have not been offered admission or who have been offered admission by unrecognized institutions will not have their names on the list.

Final thoughts

Verifying one’s name on the JAMB matriculation list is a crucial step in the admission process for tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It confirms the validity of one’s admission, protects candidates from fraudulent institutions, and is a prerequisite for NYSC mobilization. Candidates are advised to verify their names on the list as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute issues that may arise.

