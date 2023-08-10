5 steps to apply for Twitter ad revenue share 2023

Screenshots of content creators getting paid by Twitter have recently pervaded the renamed social media platform. This singular move has seen a drastic surge in users of the platform including returning, silent, and new users. If you are looking to tap into the money-making avenue designed by Twitter, you may want to first check the conditions for application and benefitting. Then you can read through the following steps on how to apply for the Twitter ad share revenue sharing programme.

1. Visit your settings in the Twitter app/web

Once you navigate to the Settings and Support part of your Twitter account by clicking the top left icon, click the Settings and Privacy icon.

2. Find Monetisation

The next step towards applying for the Twitter ad revenue share is clicking on “Monetisation”, which is just under “Blue” and just before “Privacy and Safety” on the list.

3. Choose from the Twitter Monetisation options

For now, you’ll only find subscriptions under the options. So just punch it.

4. Check your eligibility to apply for the Twitter ad revenue share programme

Your willingness to apply for the Twitter ad revenue share programme doesn’t mean you may immediately access the process. At this point you need to check if you’re eligible to enjoy the content creators’ privileges.

So click “Check Eligibility” to confirm if you’re eligible.

5. Pass the 4 check marks

The checkmarks show the main criteria you must pass to complete the process to apply for the Twitter ad revenue share program.

The criteria include:

You must be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations

500 followers

Active in the past 30 days

Be at least 18 years old

If you pass these four checks, then click on “Continue to application” and just follow the easy prompts.

Final thoughts on apply for Twitter ad revenue share

As you can see, contrary to the misinformation pervading the internet, having the Twitter Blue verification badge doesn’t automatically make you eligible for the Ads revenue. Following the highlighted steps in this article, you’ll be in course to getting paid on Twitter too.

