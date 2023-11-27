USSD codes for GTB, FCMB, UBA, and Fidelity Bank

To make your financial transactions smoother, Nigerian banks offer USSD codes that allow you to perform various banking tasks from your mobile phone without the need for an internet connection or mobile app. In this article, we’ll explore the USSD codes for four leading Nigerian banks: GTB, FCMB, UBA, and Fidelity Bank.

GTB USSD codes (Guaranty Trust Bank)

GT Bank is renowned for its customer-centric approach. With GT Bank’s USSD codes that regenerate from *737#, you can:

Check your account balance : Dial *737*6*1# and follow the prompts.

: Dial *737*6*1# and follow the prompts. Transfer funds : Send money to other GT Bank accounts by dialling *737*1*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number#.

: Send money to other GT Bank accounts by dialling *737*1*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number#. Recharge your phone : Top up your mobile phone with airtime by dialling *737*Amount#.

: Top up your mobile phone with airtime by dialling *737*Amount#. Bill payments : Pay utility bills and subscriptions using *737*50*Amount*Unique Reference Number#.

: Pay utility bills and subscriptions using *737*50*Amount*Unique Reference Number#. Open an account: If you’re new to GT Bank, dial *737*0# to open an account.

FCMB (First City Monument Bank)

FCMB offers a range of USSD services from the root code *329#. Such include:

Check account balance : Dial *329*0# to see your account balance.

: Dial *329*0# to see your account balance. Transfer money : To send funds, dial *329*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number#.

: To send funds, dial *329*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number#. Airtime top-up : Recharge your mobile phone with *329*Amount#.

: Recharge your mobile phone with *329*Amount#. Bill payments: Use *329*Amount*Merchant Code# to pay bills.

UBA (United Bank for Africa)

UBA’s USSD codes are drawn from *919#, and they can make your banking a breeze:

Account balance : Dial *919*00# to check your balance.

: Dial *919*00# to check your balance. Fund transfer : To transfer money, use *919*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number#.

: To transfer money, use *919*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number#. Airtime purchase : Recharge your phone with *919*Amount#.

: Recharge your phone with *919*Amount#. Bill payments: Pay bills with *919*30*Biller Code*Amount#.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank’s USSD services, from the base code *770#, simplify banking tasks:

Account balance : Dial *770*0# to get your balance.

: Dial *770*0# to get your balance. Transfer money : Send funds by dialling *770*Recipient’s Account Number*Amount#.

: Send funds by dialling *770*Recipient’s Account Number*Amount#. Airtime recharge: Top up your phone with *770*Amount#.

Top up your phone with *770*Amount#. Bill payments: Pay bills with *770*Merchant Code*Amount#.

Final thoughts on GTB, FCMB, UBA, and Fidelity Bank USSD codes

In a digital age where time is of the essence, these USSD codes are your key to unlocking the world of banking convenience.

Share this article