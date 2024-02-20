3 easy ways to access JAMB recommended novel for 2024

This year, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has introduced a modern approach to accessing the Use of English exam literary reading text. Unlike previous years, JAMB is not distributing hard copies of the reading material. Instead, candidates will have access to it through digital means, ensuring convenience and efficiency. Here are three convenient ways to get the JAMB novel for 2024:

1. Get JAMB novel for 2024 through QR Code received via Email

Upon completing your registration for the JAMB exam, you will receive an email containing important information, including a QR code. This QR code serves as a gateway to access the reading text. Simply scan the QR code using your smartphone or any QR code scanner app, and it will direct you to the digital version of the JAMB 2024 novel. This method allows candidates to access the text anytime, anywhere, as long as they have their smartphones handy.

2. Get recommended QR Code on Registration Slip

Along with your registration confirmation slip, JAMB will provide a QR code that grants access to the 2024 novel for the mandatory Use-of-English exam. This slip is essential for exam day and contains crucial details about your examination schedule and venue. By scanning the QR code on your registration slip, you can easily access the reading material beforehand, allowing ample time for preparation.

3. Get JAMB novel for 2024 through JAMB Portal

After completing your registration, log in to your JAMB portal using your registration details. Here, you will find a section dedicated to exam resources, including the reading text for the Use of English exam. The portal provides a centralised platform for candidates to access all relevant information regarding their examination. Simply navigate to the designated section, and you will be able to view or download the reading text hassle-free.

Final thoughts on getting JAMB novel for 2024

JAMB has transitioned away from distributing hard copies of the reading text, it has implemented digital solutions to ensure accessibility and convenience for candidates. By utilising QR codes via email and registration slips, as well as accessing the JAMB portal, candidates can effortlessly obtain the necessary reading material for the 2024 examination.

