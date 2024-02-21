How to print or reprint your 2024 JAMB exam slip

For every JAMB candidate, obtaining and printing the JAMB exam slip is a vital step towards preparing for the upcoming 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This slip contains vital information such as your JAMB exam date, venue, time, and other essential details necessary for a smooth examination experience. Here’s a detailed guide on how to print or reprint your JAMB exam slip in simple steps:

Understanding JAMB exam slip printing

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) will allow the exam slip printing only for candidates who have registered for the 2024 JAMB UTME. This enables candidates to access and print their exam slips, ensuring they have all the necessary information well ahead of the examination date.

Requirements to print or reprint your 2024 JAMB exam slip

Before trying the JAMB exam slip printing/reprinting process, ensure you have the following requirements in place:

JAMB Registration number, or email address, or phone number

Desktop computers or Smart Phone with an Internet connection

A printer or somewhere to print.

How to download and print JAMB exam slip

We have two methods to print or reprint your JAMB exam slip for you here today. See them below:

First Method: JAMB Exam Slip Printing Portal

1. Visit the JAMB Exam Slip Printing Portal at https://slipsprinting.jamb.gov.ng/PrintExaminationSlip

2. Enter your JAMB Registration Number, Email address, or Phone Number.

3. Click on “Print Examination Slip” after entering your details correctly.

4. Your JAMB Examination Slip will display on the screen. You can print it out or save it on your device for future reference.

Second Method: JAMB Profile Portal

1. Visit the JAMB efacility portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/Login

2. Enter your Email address and Password linked to your JAMB Profile.

3. Click on the “Login” button to proceed.

4. Locate and click on “Print Main UTME Exam Slip”.

5. Cross-check the details displayed to ensure accuracy before printing.

6. Print the slip and save it on your device for future reference.

Final thoughts, additional tips and recommendations on JAMB slip printing

If there are difficulties accessing the portals, keep trying, especially during off-peak hours. Also, consider making multiple photocopies of the printed slip for backup purposes.

In case of any challenges, reach out to JAMB at enquiries@jamb.gov.ng.

