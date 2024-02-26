How to print JAMB 2024 mock exam slip 

If you registered for the 2024 UTME and you also opted in for the optional mock examination, starting tomorrow, February 27th, 2024, you can print your mock notification slip to ensure a smooth experience on exam day. To print your JAMB mock slip, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official JAMB website

Head over to jamb.gov.ng to access the necessary tools for printing your mock exam slip.

2. Navigate to the mock exam slip printing page

Once on the website, locate the section for printing mock examination slips. You’ll find it via the menu icon on the top of the homepage. When you click the menu, scroll down, then you’ll find your next prompt right there.

Better still, you can directly access the JAMB mock slip printing page through this link: https://slipsprinting.jamb.gov.ng/printmockexaminationslip

3. Enter required details

Input the required information such as your JAMB registration number or email address used during registration. Ensure the details are accurate to avoid any issues with accessing your slip.

4. Verify and print JAMB mock exam slip

After entering the necessary information, you should get your slip displayed to you. Afterwards, double-check to ensure accuracy. Once verified, proceed to virtually print your JAMB mock exam slip. You can then connect your PC or phone to a printer to get a hard copy of the document.

If you encounter any error messages while trying to download, don’t panic. It could be due to the large number of candidates accessing the portal simultaneously. In such cases, try again later or during off-peak hours, like midnight, when the traffic is lower.

5. Visit a JAMB-approved CBT Centre

If you encounter any difficulties printing your slip online, you can visit any JAMB-approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre. They will assist you in printing your mock exam slip hassle-free.

Final thoughts on how to print your JAMB mock exam slip 2024

Remember, it’s essential to print your JAMB mock slip to know your exam venue, date, and time. This ensures you arrive well-prepared and on time for your mock examination.

Don’t forget, the examination date remains March 7, 2024. So endeavour to print your mock exam slip at your earliest convenience.

