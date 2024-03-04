How to apply for JAMB DE 2024 and solve profile code issues

Here’s a concise yet comprehensive guide for individuals seeking to apply for JAMB Direct Entry (DE) 2024, which commenced on February 28, 2024. It outlines the step-by-step process, essential considerations, and payment methods, providing aspiring candidates with a clear roadmap to navigate the application procedure effectively.

How to apply for JAMB DE 2024

There are specific things for you to know when applying for JAMB DE 2024. They are as follows:

1. Understand the basics

Before getting into the application process, it’s essential to grasp some key points:

The JAMB Direct Entry (DE) form is distinct from the UTME form.

You can only register for DE at designated JAMB offices.

Applying for both JAMB DE and UTME in the same year is not permissible.

2. Gather necessary documents

Ensure you have the following documents ready:

A’ level qualifications or equivalent

O’ level results

DE registration template

3. Initiate registration

To begin, create your JAMB profile by sending your NIN to 55019 or 66019 via SMS. Example: NIN 00123456789. You’ll receive a confirmation code.

4. Access the JAMB portal

Use the received code to log into the JAMB portal.

5. Obtain JAMB e-PIN

Visit any accredited bank, CBT Centre, or embassy (for foreign candidates) to purchase the JAMB e-PIN. Present your confirmation code and pay the required fee.

6. Receive profile code

After sending the message, you’ll receive a profile code along with other relevant details via SMS.

7. Procure Form e-PIN

Present your profile code at the point of purchase, and the e-PIN will be sent to you via SMS.

8. Registration at CBT Centre

Take your e-PIN to any JAMB-accredited CBT centre for registration.

9. Payment methods

Choose from various payment methods:

Bank payment: Use the e-PIN to pay at the bank.

Online payment: Utilize your ATM card or USSD code on the JAMB portal.

POS payment: Pay with POS at accredited CBT or JAMB offices.

10. Final steps on how to apply for JAMB DE 2024 and solve profile code issues

Once registered, await further instructions from JAMB. Ensure all documents are uploaded as per guidelines.

Profile code issues for those who apply for JAMB DE 2024

If you lose your profile code or e-PIN, follow these steps for retrieval:

Send [RESEND] to 55019 or 66019 for profile code retrieval.

Send [UTMEPIN] or [DEPIN] for e-PIN retrieval.

Final thoughts on how to apply for JAMB DE 2024

By following these steps diligently, you can successfully apply for JAMB DE 2024. Also, be careful not to fall for fraudsters currently on the prowl parading as JAMB officials online and asking you for sensitive details or exorbitant money. Kindly visit an accredited JAMB CBT centre if you have any issues.

