Top 8 tech events to attend in Lagos between April & October 2024

Many tech events are happening in 2024. As such we have curated the top eight tech events happening in Lagos from April to October 2024, including the highly anticipated Moonshot by TechCabal conference! Let’s go!

1. Tech Summit (April 6)

The Tech Summit 2024 in Lagos aims to tackle the pressing issue of unemployment by leveraging the power of technology. With the theme “Breaking Barriers of Unemployment through Tech,” the event promises to be a pivotal moment for the tech community in Lagos and beyond. The Tech Summit will take place at 12a Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja Gra, Lagos.

2. GetBundi Demo Day (March 22)

Be at this tech witness innovative new companies emerging from the Nigerian tech scene as startups that have been through GetBundi’s accelerator program showcase their ideas. The GetBundi event will take place at 21a Hunponu-Wusu Road Lagos, LA 106104. It’s free!

3. Build on FVM – 3 Hours of Innovation (March 23)

This Build on FVM event is a call to grounded and budding developers. The hackathon focuses on building solutions on the FVM platform. Participate, learn about FVM, and compete for exciting prizes. The event is slated to take place at 1/3 Adebola Gbadebo Drv. (Adebola House) Off Abadek Avenue, off Akin Ogunlewe Rd, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, LA 106104.

4. Code Cash Crop 5.0 – financing the hidden middle (July 20)

This is an event calling on entrepreneurs and investors. The event promises to be a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities of financing small and medium-sized businesses in Africa. It’s taking place at Lagos Oriental Hotel, 3 Lekki Epe Express Way, Lagos, Nigeria. General admission to the Code Cash Crop event is free too.

5. Blockchain Interoperability Hackathon (May 2-4)

Calling blockchain enthusiasts! This hackathon challenges participants to create solutions that address interoperability issues in the blockchain space. It’s an avenue for you to learn, develop, and win! The Blockchain Interoperability Hackathon will take place at Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja, Isaac John Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Admission is free too.

6. IOT West Africa (June 25-27)

Businesses looking to leverage the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) shouldn’t miss this conference. Learn how IoT is transforming various industries and discover its potential applications for your business and the trajectory of the future of commerce and tech in general. The IOT West Africa event will take place at Federal Palace, Lagos, Nigeria.

7. Web3 Lagos tech conference and events (September 5-7)

This conference is targeted at Web3 enthusiasts and the tech ecosystem at large! This summit delves into the next generation of the internet – Web3. There, you can network with like-minded individuals, attend workshops, and learn how to build innovative Web3 applications. The Web3 Lagos conference is slated to happen at The Zone, Gbagada, Lagos State.

8. Moonshot by TechCabal (October 9-11)

Moonshot is the premier conference uniting Africa’s thriving tech ecosystem. It is arguably the biggest tech and commerce event in Africa, hosted by one of Africa’s leading tech publications, TechCabal. You cannot afford to miss the Africa-centric yet global standard Moonshot event if you’re invested in the African tech scene.

What to expect at Moonshot:

Two days of networking and collaboration: Not many tech events in Lagos will give you such a robust platform to connect with innovators, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and industry giants from across Africa.

Unparalleled insights and inspiration: Gain valuable knowledge from a lineup of 50+ distinguished speakers, including government officials, CEOs, and tech VCs. Past speakers at the previous Moonshot edition include the Minister of Communication and Digital Technology, Bosun Tijani, and Olugbenga Agboola of Flutterwave.

Focus on key areas: Deep dive into various tracks like The Future of Commerce, Big Tech & Enterprise, Emerging Tech (AI, VR/AR, Web3), Startup Festival, and the Creative Economy.

Join the moonshot wait list now!

Final thoughts on top 8 tech events to attend in Lagos between April and October 2024

This list provides a great starting point for your Lagos tech events calendar in 2024. Remember to check for more updates for each event via the links provided, so you can be in the know should there be an update to plans.

