Top 5 tech events in Lagos between Sept and Dec 2024

Several tech events are set to take place between September and December 2024. These events provide excellent opportunities for networking, learning, and exploring the latest innovations in technology. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, entrepreneur, or professional, here are the top five 2024 tech events in Lagos you won’t want to miss. These events are also great places to go in Lagos if you’re looking to immerse yourself in the vibrant tech culture.

In no particular order, these are tech events you should attend in Lagos between September and December 2024

1. Africa Creative Market 2024

Dates : September 17th – 20th, 2024

: September 17th – 20th, 2024 Location : Landmark Event Centre, Lagos

: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos Cost: Free

The Africa Creative Market (ACM) is a cornerstone event for those interested in the intersection of technology and creativity. This year’s theme, “Innovation Meets Imagination,” focuses on how technology is transforming creative industries such as fashion, film, music, and gaming. The event will feature panel discussions, workshops, and showcases, making it one of the essential tech events Lagos 2024. If you’re looking for places to go in Lagos that blend tech with creativity, ACM is the place to be.

2. Moonshot 2024: Building for the World

Dates : October 9th – 10th, 2024

: October 9th – 10th, 2024 Location: Eko Convention Centre, Lagos

Cost:

Regular: NGN 20,000

Prime Local: NGN 120,000

Prime International: $250

Student: TBD

Moonshot 2024 is arguably one of the biggest tech events that holds in Africa annually. It is all about scaling African innovation to a global audience. With over 4,000 guests, 75+ speakers, and 9 tracks, this event will bring together leaders in the tech ecosystem to discuss and showcase groundbreaking solutions to African challenges. It’s one of the top places to go in Lagos for those eager to connect with movers and shakers in the tech industry. The event will cover various sectors, making it a must-attend for anyone interested in tech events Lagos 2024. Register here now.

3. TECHNOVATE FEST 2024

Date : October 17th, 2024

: October 17th, 2024 Location : The Zone, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos

: The Zone, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos Cost: Free (General Admission and Virtual Admission)

TECHNOVATE FEST 2024 promises a full day of innovation, creativity, and networking. This event is ideal for tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in the future of technology. Attendees will get to experience cutting-edge tech developments and connect with industry experts. As one of the key tech events Lagos 2024, it’s also an excellent venue for those searching for exciting places to go in Lagos that offer insights into the latest tech trends.

4. Africa Startup Festival 2024

Date : November 16th, 2024

: November 16th, 2024 Location: Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Cost:

Visitor: Free

Explorer: $6.00

Founder: $39.00

Investor: $100.00

Delegate: $150.00



This festival is a premier event in the African startup scene, bringing together top investors, founders, and innovators. The Africa Startup Festival focuses on how technology is driving strategic innovation across various industries. With its emphasis on networking and deal-making, it’s a critical event for anyone involved in the tech startup ecosystem. Among the many tech events Lagos 2024 has to offer, this festival stands out as a major opportunity for budding entrepreneurs and investors alike. It’s one of the places to go in Lagos if you’re serious about making impactful connections in the tech world.

5. Art of Technology Lagos 6.0

Dates : December 4th – 5th, 2024

: December 4th – 5th, 2024 Location : Landmark Event Centre, Lagos

: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos Cost: Free

The Art of Technology Lagos returns for its sixth edition, focusing on the revolutionary impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This event will dive deep into how AI is transforming industries such as finance and healthcare. It’s a great opportunity to understand the regulatory frameworks shaping AI’s future and to network with pioneers in the field. If you’re exploring tech events Lagos 2024 that address cutting-edge innovations, this conference should be on your list. It’s also one of the places to go in Lagos to witness the future of AI in Africa.

Final thoughts Top 5 tech events in Lagos between Sept and Dec 2024

Lagos is an epicentre of technology in Africa, and these events showcase the city’s dynamism and innovation. From creativity-driven markets to AI-focused conferences, these 2024 tech events in Lagos offer diverse experiences for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. If you’re seeking places to go in Lagos that provide insight into the latest tech trends, these events are unmissable. Mark your calendars and be part of the technological revolution in Lagos this year.

