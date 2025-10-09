👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Put your Monie where your mouth is

Image Source: Tenor

Moniepoint, the Nigerian fintech unicorn, has spent nearly half of the $7.39 million it earmarked for its UK expansion since setting up shop in London in February 2024. The startup has used the funds to incur costs, including $1.26 million on administration and infrastructure and a $2.5 million equity deposit for Bancom, a licenced electronic money firm that gave Moniepoint the regulatory keys it needed to operate across the UK and Europe.

It’s a calculated entry. The UK remittance market is expected to reach $40 billion by 2035. Over 290,000 Nigerians live in the UK, and in 2021 alone, they sent home roughly $3.69 billion. Moniepoint wants a slice of this market.

Heads up! Competition. Moniepoint entered the UK remittance market, where players like LemFi already play on home turf. LemFi, which serves over 2 million users, recently acquired Pillar, a UK-based credit card startup, to provide immigrant credit in Europe. But Moniepoint’s infrastructure and brand power could quickly shift that balance.

In April 2025, the startup rolled out MonieWorld, a remittance app that lets UK users send money straight to Nigerian accounts via cards or Apple and Google Pay. So far, it has grown by 70%, according to insiders, with the company describing transaction volume as “healthy.”

Moniepoint’s UK push is a signal of intent. By investing heavily pre-revenue, the fintech unicorn is betting on ownership of a high-value remittance corridor that could anchor its global ambitions.