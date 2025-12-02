👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – South Africa is about to get Wise-r

A Bolt-branded e-bike/Image Source: Electrive

In Kenya, if you ride a boda boda (commercial motorcycle) that runs on a lithium battery, chances that you’re sitting on a Bolt-branded EV are now very high.

Bolt, the ride-hailing giant, says it now controls about 40% of Kenya’s electric vehicle (EV) fleet, after onboarding 1,700 M-KOPA-financed riders. It’s a huge market share for a company that doesn’t even produce its own EVs. Bolt’s partnership with M-KOPA provided the opportunity for drivers to lease ROAM and Ampersand e-bikes at discounted prices.

Why has Bolt become obsessed with EVs? Since 2021, Bolt has been launching EVs to provide gig drivers with an alternative to fuel. In 2021, it launched electric taxis in South Africa; the same year, it rolled out an electric-motorbike fleet in Kenya; and in April 2025, Bolt introduced electric three-wheelers for Nigerian gig drivers.

Between the lines: Bolt is trying to achieve two things: cut costs for drivers and pass on this (lower) cost to customers. Across several African countries like South Africa and Kenya, where fuel costs have stayed up since July, the continued increase is causing an operational obstacle for gig drivers. The high cost causes a strain on income, and this becomes even more excruciating after Bolt deducts its 20% commission. With this brouhaha, drivers take to the streets to protest, a sight that has now become too familiar in Africa’s gig economy.

Yet, does this mean EVs have become the ultimate cost-saver for commercial rides? It seems Bolt knows the answer to this question, hence why the ride-hailing giant is bullish and leading competitors like Uber—which launched EVs in South Africa in November—in this race.