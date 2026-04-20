👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Uber orders a Delivery Hero

Welcome to another week. ☀️

When news broke that MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola received $335,000 in performance-tied shares set to vest over three years, what many people probably missed is that the company’s group CEO, Ralph Mupita, received significantly more at $2.4 million.

The reactions online were, expectedly, entertaining. Many Nigerians wondered how a 9–5 job could pay that much, while others argued that corporate careers do reward patience over time. We got into this debate in last week’s Headlines by TechCabal.

At its core, the conversation often turns into a familiar comparison between corporate careers and entrepreneurship. The same debate resurfaced in December when BUA rewarded long-serving employees—emphasis on long-serving—with ₦30 billion ($22.3 million). At the time, my colleague Frank argued that loyalty pays when the employer values it. (You can hold Frank’s shirt if you disagree.)

It is also worth noting that both Toriola and Mupita have put in the years. Toriola has spent about 20 years at MTN, while Mupita has been there for nearly a decade.

I am mindful that many early-career professionals reading this, particularly Gen Z entrants into the workforce, may lean towards quicker wins when thinking about career satisfaction (not my words, see the data). Yet, the broader point holds.

My view remains: do what sets your soul on fire.

—Emmanuel