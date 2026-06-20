Samsung currently sells six different Galaxy Buds models right now, but the names alone do not make it obvious which pair is right for you. From the budget-friendly Buds Core to the flagshipBuds4 Pro, each model is designed for a different kind of listener, with varying features.

This guide breaks down every Galaxy Buds model available today to help you choose the right pair for your budget and needs. You will find a quick comparison table, a full breakdown of each model, an explainer on the two main earbud designs Samsung uses, and a final verdict on which pair to buy.

Quick comparison

Here is how the six current Galaxy Buds models stack up at a glance.

Model Price Design ANC Battery (ANC on / off) Water resistance Galaxy Buds4 Pro $249 Sealed Strong 6h / 8.5h IP57 Galaxy Buds4 $179 Open fit Weak 5h / 6h IP54 Galaxy Buds3 Pro $249, often discounted Sealed Good 6h / 7h IP57 Galaxy Buds3 $179, often discounted Open fit Weak 5h / 6h IP57 Galaxy Buds3 FE $149 Sealed Strong 6h / 8.5h IP54 Galaxy Buds Core Around $50 Sealed Light 9-10h / N/A IP54

Galaxy Buds4 Pro

Image source: Marques Brownlee on YouTube

Samsung announced the Buds4 Pro on February 25, 2026, alongside the Galaxy S26 phones, and it went on sale on March 11. It costs $249 in the US, £219 in the UK, and R4,999 in South Africa.

These buds use a sealed, in-ear design with silicone tips in three sizes. Each earbud carries two drivers, an 11mm woofer and a 5.5mm tweeter, which give you fuller bass and clearer highs than a single driver can manage.

Noise canceling is where the Buds4 Pro stands out. Lab testing by SoundGuys found it blocks about 84% of outside noise at full strength. That beats the older Buds3 Pro, though it still trails the Sony WF-1000XM6 and the Apple AirPods Pro 3, which both cancel slightly more noise.

Battery life sits in the middle of the pack. You get about 6 hours with ANC turned on and 8.5 hours with it off, based on independent lab tests. The case adds roughly three and a half extra charges.

A few features only show up on this model:

Head Gestures, so you can nod to accept a call or shake your head to decline it

360 Audio with head tracking, for a more immersive listening feel

A dedicated 360 Audio recording mode

Six microphones plus a voice pickup sensor for clearer calls in noisy places

It comes in Black, White, and Pink Gold, with Pink Gold sold only through Samsung’s online store.

If you already own a Galaxy phone, this is the easiest pair to recommend. TechRadar called the sound fantastic, but pointed out that the best features only work on Samsung devices.

Galaxy Buds4

The standard Buds4 launched on the same day as the Pro, at $179 in the US and £159 in the UK. It uses an open fit design with no ear tips, similar to the original AirPods.

This design makes the Buds4 light and comfortable for long wear, but it comes at a cost. Lab tests show that the open fit limits how well ANC can work, since there is no seal to block outside sound in the first place. Water resistance also drops to IP54, a step down from what the Buds3 offered.

Battery life is about 5 hours with ANC on and 6 hours with ANC off, almost identical to the older Buds3. You still get the full set of Galaxy AI features, including Live Translate and Interpreter mode, just without Head Gestures, which Samsung kept exclusive to the Pro.

SoundGuys called it the best unsealed earbud for Samsung users, but warned that an unstable fit can hurt both sound and noise canceling. If you already know open-fit earbuds suit your ears, this is a solid pick. If not, the Buds4 Pro will serve you better.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Image source: 6 Months Later on YouTube

Before the Buds4 Pro, this was Samsung’s flagship. It launched in July 2024 at $249.99, the same price as its successor, and uses a similar dual-driver setup with a 10.5mm woofer and 6.1mm tweeter.

Noise canceling sits a step below the Buds4 Pro. SoundGuys measured about a 76% reduction with ANC on, compared to 84% on the newer model. Battery life is roughly 6 hours with ANC on.

Now that the Buds4 Pro has replaced it as the flagship, you can often find the Buds3 Pro discounted well below its original price, sometimes for less than half. If you want most of what the Buds4 Pro offers without paying full price, this is the model to look for.

Galaxy Buds3

The standard Buds3 launched on the same day as the Buds3 Pro and also uses an open-fit design. Originally $179.99, it now sells for much less.

Lab testing found ANC reduces noise by only about 35%, well below what the sealed models manage. Battery life matches the Buds4 at around 5 hours with ANC on. SoundGuys put it simply: pick the Buds3 only if open-fit earbuds already fit you well and you want wireless charging at a lower price. For most people, the Buds3 FE is a better choice at a similar price point.

Galaxy Buds3 FE

Image source: Mike O’Brien on YouTube

The Buds3 FE launched in September 2025 at $149.99, and it might be the smartest buy in the whole lineup. It uses a sealed design with ear tips, and despite costing $100 less than the Buds4 Pro, its noise canceling actually tests stronger.

SoundGuys measured 86% noise reduction with ANC on, beating every other model in this guide, including the flagships. Battery life is also strong, at 8.5 hours with ANC off and up to 30 hours total with the case.

You still get most of the Galaxy AI features that matter day to day, including Live Translate, Bixby, and a 9-band EQ with six presets. In everyday use, the only things missing are wireless charging and multipoint, an easy trade for the price you pay.

SoundGuys called it the Goldilocks of the Galaxy Buds lineup, and it is hard to argue otherwise. If you want strong ANC and the core Samsung features without flagship pricing, start here.

Galaxy Buds Core

The Buds Core is Samsung’s cheapest current earbud, launched quietly in June 2025, starting in India and the UAE. It costs around $50 and is not officially sold in the US or UK, though it is available in South Africa for about R999.

Despite the low price, it uses a sealed design with silicone wingtips and includes ANC, which is rare at this price point. Independent testing found the ANC cannot match the pricier models, but the transparency mode that lets outside sound in works well.

Battery life is the standout feature here. Lab testing measured 9 to 10 hours per charge with ANC on, and Samsung rates the total time with the case at up to 35 hours with ANC off, the longest figure in the entire lineup.

If you are buying your first pair of wireless earbuds or want an affordable backup pair, the Buds Core gets the basics right.

Open fit or sealed: what the difference actually means

Samsung’s six models are split into two design types, and understanding the difference will help you more than comparing spec sheets.

Open-fit earbuds, like the Buds4 and Buds3, sit in your outer ear without going inside the ear canal, the same way the original AirPods do. They feel light and let you stay aware of what is happening around you. The downside is that fit varies widely from ear to ear, and without a seal, ANC has very little noise to work with. Bass also tends to leak out, and people near you may hear faint sound bleeding from your earbuds.

Sealed earbuds, such as the Buds4 Pro, Buds3 Pro, Buds3 FE, and Buds Core, use silicone tips that sit inside your ear canal. This blocks outside noise before ANC even kicks in, which is why the sealed models in this guide all test stronger for noise canceling. You also get fuller bass and a more secure fit for workouts. The trade-off is that some people find the in-ear feeling uncomfortable over long sessions.

If you already wear AirPods comfortably, an open-fit Galaxy Buds model will likely suit you too. If you want reliable noise blocking for the gym, flights, or a noisy office, pick a sealed model instead.

Using Galaxy Buds with an iPhone

All six models connect to an iPhone over standard Bluetooth, and you can use them for music, calls, and basic controls through Siri. But you lose several features that only work with the Galaxy Wearable app, which Samsung never built for iOS:

Samsung Seamless Codec, which gives you higher quality audio on Galaxy phones

Galaxy AI features like the Interpreter and Live Translate

Automatic switching between your devices

Find My Earbuds, firmware updates, and EQ or ANC adjustments inside the app

Multipoint connection to more than one device at once

Tom’s Guide tested the Buds4 Pro on an iPhone for a week and found the sound and ANC held up well, but the lack of multipoint was the biggest letdown. If you use an iPhone, Galaxy Buds will work fine as regular Bluetooth earbuds, but you will not get the full experience Samsung built around its own phones.

Which one should you buy?

Best for calls and noise canceling: Galaxy Buds4 Pro. Six microphones, a dedicated voice sensor, and the strongest call quality in the lineup.

Galaxy Buds4 Pro. Six microphones, a dedicated voice sensor, and the strongest call quality in the lineup. Best for comfort: Galaxy Buds4, if open-fit earbuds already suit your ears. If they do not, go with the Buds4 Pro instead.

Galaxy Buds4, if open-fit earbuds already suit your ears. If they do not, go with the Buds4 Pro instead. Best value: Galaxy Buds3 FE. Strong ANC, long battery life, and most of the features that matter, for $100 less than the flagship.

Galaxy Buds3 FE. Strong ANC, long battery life, and most of the features that matter, for $100 less than the flagship. Best for Galaxy phone owners who want everything: Galaxy Buds4 Pro. Head Gestures, 360 Audio, and the full Galaxy AI suite only unlock fully here.

Should you wait for the Galaxy Buds Able?

Samsung is working on a new kind of earbud, currently known as the Galaxy Buds Able, model number SM-U600. Leaked images show a clip-on design that hooks onto your ear instead of sitting inside it, closer to the Sony LinkBuds Clip than anything Samsung has made before.

Reports disagree on when it will arrive. SamMobile reports that the launch has been delayed multiple times and is not expected at the Unpacked event rumored for July 22, 2026. Other outlets, including SammyGuru, point to recent battery certifications and argue the timing lines up with Samsung’s usual July launch window.

Samsung has not confirmed the product exists, and there is no trademark filing for the name yet. Because of that, hold off on delaying a purchase you need now while waiting on the Buds Able. If it does launch, expect an open design without ANC, since that level of noise canceling needs a seal the clip-on style cannot provide.

Frequently asked questions

Q) Are the Galaxy Buds4 better than the Buds3 Pro?

A) The open design on the Buds4 means it cannot block outside noise the way the sealed Buds3 Pro can. If ANC matters to you, pick the Buds3 Pro or the newer Buds4 Pro instead.

Q) Do Galaxy Buds work with an iPhone?

A) Yes. They connect over Bluetooth for music and calls, but you lose Samsung-specific features like Galaxy AI, automatic device switching, and the higher-quality Seamless Codec.

Q) Which Galaxy Buds have the best battery life?

A) The Galaxy Buds Core and the Buds3 FE lead on paper, both rated for up to 30 hours or more with the case. Among the flagship models, the Buds4 Pro lasts the longest at around 8.5 hours per charge with ANC off.

Q) Which Galaxy Buds have ANC?

A) All six current models include some form of ANC. The sealed models, the Buds4 Pro, Buds3 Pro, Buds3 FE, and Buds Core, cancel noticeably more noise than the open-fit Buds4 and Buds3.