Coronavirus Weekly Update: An Upward Bump for Streaming Services

WHAT’S HAPPENING Streaming numbers are rising Showmax, Multichoice’s online subscription video on demand (SVOD) service, is reportedly seeing a big jump in unique users and activity on its platform. The platform says it has seen a 50% increase in daily unique users during the lockdown in South Africa. “There was then a big jump on Friday, 27 March (the first day of the lockdown) and the upward trend has continued from there,” Multichoice said. The number of play events on the video streaming service has also more than doubled since the lockdown, according to Multichoice. A play event according to the company is “where someone clicks play on a TV show, movie or live channel.” Before the pandemic, Showmax said it typically sees a drop in unique users and play events on Wednesday and Thursday, the numbers then begin to rise from Friday before peaking on Sunday. “February and early March followed this pattern with no surprises, but then there was a significant divergence from Monday, 15 March. On that day, instead of the number of active customers dropping off, it stayed almost at the Sunday peak and then started rising for six days straight,” Multichoice said. It’s not difficult to see why. With people stuck at home and seeking a distraction, they’re turning to entertainment platforms more than ever. Multichoice, one of Africa’s biggest entertainment companies, launched Showmax in 2015 to potentially take on competitors including Netflix, just before its arrival in 2016. Netflix has been a source of worry for Multichoice since its entry into South Africa. The latter called on the government to regulate Netflix and also blamed it for its loss of 100,000 subscribers two years ago. Showmax’s strategy focuses on local content and partnerships with mobile telcos. Netflix’s numbers currently pale in comparison to Multichoice, but they are continuing on a growth trajectory.