This Week: Nigeria rejects new tax law

60 African startups receive $4 million from Google Google has given $4 million funding to 60 African startups with no financial strings attached. The equity-free funding was granted to startups led by Africans from 10 African countries. Get more details

Uganda passes Computer Misuse Bill The dollar bill might be the only bill Africans trust. Uganda has passed a controversial Computer Misuse Bill that promises national cohesion and cybersecurity but threatens free speech and digital rights. Learn more.

Nigeria pressures MultiChoice Nigerians might have to wave goodbye to Big Brother Naija. The government has asked MultiChoice to give Nigerians a pay-as-you-view option as the monthly bundles are becoming more expensive. Find out more.

Little goes electric in Kenya Super app Little is making big electric moves in Kenya; fuel is scarce and expensive. Petrol vehicles are causing air pollution, illness, and death. Little has launched electric bicycles and scooters to give Kenyans an environmentally and pocket-friendly option. Learn how they work.

South Africa to get free WiFi from TikTok No matter how much time ticks and tocks away, South Africans can spend more time on TikTok without spending a single rand on data. The social media platform is piloting free WiFi at 50 select hotspots across the country. Learn where the hotspots are.