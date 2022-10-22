This Week: The Nigeria Startup Bill becomes a law

The NSB is now a law in Nigeria In an unusually speedy fashion, the Nigerian Startup Bill (NSB) has been made a law in Nigeria. This is good news, but there are still more regulatory battles to be won against rules like the new NITDA Act which contradicts the NSB. Read more.

Kloud Commerce founder to be investigated for fraud Investors at Kloud Commerce are petitioning Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate founder and CEO Olumide Olusanya for fraud and misappropriation of funds. Despite raising $765,000 last year, the startup had no live product in any of the 800 locations that the founder had claimed. Learn more.

MTN ceases acquisition talks with Telkom From Y’ello to bye! Telecom giant MTN has walked away from acquisition talks with Telkom as the highly sought-after network operator could not assure MTN of exclusivity. This is happened after data-only mobile network Rain formally submitted a merger proposal to Telkom. More details here.

SCIL acquires Polaris Bank Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL) has acquired Nigerian commercial bank Polaris Bank for ₦50 billion ($115 million). The company will also repay the ₦1.305 trillion ($3 billion) Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Asset Management Company of Nigeria injected into Polaris Bank in 2018. Read about it.