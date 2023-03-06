5 tech skills to make you a high demand employee 

TechCabal

Technology has vastly changed and shaped the way we live, work, and communicate, and in the next few years, this will no doubt continue. As a result, there will be a growing demand for professionals who possess specific technical skills that are relevant in today’s ever-changing job market. In this article, we will discuss the top five tech skills that will be in high demand in this year 2023.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence processes by computer systems. AI encompasses machine learning, natural language processing, and robotics. It is predicted that AI will change the future of work and tech, and the skills required to work with AI will be highly demanded way beyond 2023.

The skills required to work with AI include data analysis, algorithm design, and programming. AI developers need to have excellent analytical skills and should be familiar with various programming languages such as Python, C++, and Java. Additionally, AI professionals need to have good communication skills to communicate complex ideas to non-technical stakeholders.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity refers to the practice of protecting computer systems, networks, and electronic devices from theft, damage, or unauthorized access. Cybersecurity is essential in today’s digital world, and the demand for professionals with cybersecurity skills is increasing.

The skills required for cybersecurity include knowledge of network protocols, operating systems, and programming languages. Additionally, cybersecurity professionals need to be aware of the latest threats and techniques used by hackers. They also need to have strong analytical skills to identify and mitigate different tech security risks that may arise in 2023 and beyond.

Cloud Computing

Cloud computing is the delivery of computing services, including servers, storage, databases, software, and networking, over the internet. The demand for cloud computing professionals is growing, and it is expected to remain high in the coming years.

The skills required for cloud computing include knowledge of cloud architecture, cloud security, and cloud infrastructure. Cloud professionals need to be familiar with cloud computing platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Additionally, cloud professionals need to have experience with automation and scripting, as well as an understanding of networking and storage.

Big Data Analytics

Big Data refers to the large and complex datasets that are generated by businesses and organizations. Big data analytics is the process of analyzing and interpreting this data to derive insights that can inform business decisions. The demand for professionals with big data analytics skills in the tech industry is expected to increase exponentially in 2023.

The skills required for big data analytics include knowledge of data science, statistics, and machine learning. Big data professionals need to have experience with programming languages such as Python and R. Additionally, big data professionals need to be familiar with data visualization tools and should have excellent communication skills to present complex data insights to non-technical stakeholders.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with sensors, software, and connectivity. IoT is expected to revolutionize the way we live and work, and the demand for professionals with IoT skills is expected to increase in the coming years.

The skills required for IoT include knowledge of sensors, embedded systems, and wireless protocols. IoT professionals need to have experience with programming languages such as C, C++, and Java. Additionally, IoT professionals need to be familiar with cloud computing and data analytics, as well as an understanding of security and privacy concerns.

Final thoughts on 5 top tech skills to make you a high demand employee

In conclusion, the tech skills mentioned above are essential for professionals who want to succeed in today’s job market. As technology continues to evolve, the demand for professionals with these skills is expected to increase. Developing these skills will not only increase your employability but will also enable you to stay ahead in your career. With the right skills and training, you can be part of the next generation of tech professionals who will shape the future of work.

