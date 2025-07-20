Let me be honest: I’ve spent more time playing mobile games than I care to admit. And if you’ve ever been stuck on a level for weeks or lost five times in a row to the same online opponent, you’ll get why I started digging for real tips, not cheats, just smarter ways to win.

This guide is for anyone who wants to play better, rank higher, and enjoy the process, without getting banned or messing up the fun for others. I dug through Reddit, Nairaland, YouTube comments, Facebook groups, and Discord servers to find real tips from players who’ve mastered the grind. I focused on games people are hooked on—played daily, talked about constantly, and worth every in-game purchase in 2025.

The most popular mobile games of 2025

Here’s a simple list of the most played and most talked-about mobile games right now. We grouped them by platform, what makes them popular, and the kind of game they are.

Block Blast! – Puzzle Roblox – Sandbox/UGC Free Fire / Free Fire MAX – Battle Royale Whiteout Survival – Strategy/Survival Royal Match – Puzzle/Match-3 Last War: Survival Game – Strategy/Survival Ludo King® – Board Game Genshin Impact – Action RPG/Gacha Honor of Kings – MOBA Pokémon TCG Pocket – Card Game Subway Surfers – Endless Runner Township – Simulation Delta Force – Tactical Shooter Once Human – Survival/Crafting Dredge – Fishing/Exploration Coromon: Rogue Planet – Monster Taming/Roguelike Path of Exile Mobile – Action RPG Valorant Mobile – Tactical Shooter

Popular mobile game hacks and tips of 2025

1. Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded mobile games worldwide. With its fast-paced 50-player battle format and regular updates, it keeps players coming back. But winning takes more than quick reflexes; it requires smart, ethical strategies.

Free Fire tips

Here’s how to play better:

Pick where you land carefully – Jump early for more loot, or land in quieter spots to avoid early fights.

– Jump early for more loot, or land in quieter spots to avoid early fights. Carry two types of guns – Use an assault rifle for long range and an SMG or shotgun for close fights.

– Use an assault rifle for long range and an SMG or shotgun for close fights. Keep moving – Don’t stand still when shooting. Move, take cover, and confuse your enemies.

– Don’t stand still when shooting. Move, take cover, and confuse your enemies. Use Gloo walls wisely – Practice placing them fast. Don’t be afraid to shoot at enemy walls — they’re breakable.

– Practice placing them fast. Don’t be afraid to shoot at enemy walls — they’re breakable. Use throwables – Grenades and flashbangs can push enemies out of cover.

– Grenades and flashbangs can push enemies out of cover. Use vehicles for cover – But remember, they reveal your location on the map.

– But remember, they reveal your location on the map. “Third-party”, when smart – It’s okay to wait for two players to weaken each other before jumping in.

– It’s okay to wait for two players to weaken each other before jumping in. Know your characters – Each one has abilities. Learn combos like Sonia + Dimitri or Alok for Clash Squad.

Pro tip: Don’t rush every fight. Play aggressively only when you’re sure you can win. If not, wait for a better chance.

Train like the pros

Most top players do the basics right:

Set your sensitivity – It helps with better headshots and aim control.

– It helps with better headshots and aim control. Edit your HUD – Customise your controls for comfort and speed.

– Customise your controls for comfort and speed. Practice daily – Use training mode to improve Gloo wall timing and aiming.

– Use training mode to improve Gloo wall timing and aiming. Watch pro players – Learn moves like “drag headshots” from YouTube pros.

Also, Free Fire has an in-game auto-aim system. Learn how to use or counter it with movement and timing. Many players use drag shots to aim past the centre and land more headshots.

Free Fire cheat sheet

Category Specific Tip Brief Explanation Combat Optimal landing Land quickly to loot, or choose less populated areas for a safer start. Combat Balanced loadout Carry both mid- to long-range (AR) and short-range (SMG/Shotgun) weapons for versatility. Combat Dynamic movement Avoid standing still when shooting; use cover, spray bullets, and move unpredictably to avoid headshots. Combat Gloo wall mastery Practice quick deployment and understand that Gloo walls are penetrable; keep firing at them. Combat Use utilities Employ grenades and flashbangs to flush out enemies or force them to move from cover. Combat Strategic vehicle use Utilise durable vehicles like the blue truck for mobility and temporary cover, but be aware of map visibility. Combat Third-partying Consider engaging weakened opponents after they’ve fought each other to gain a tactical advantage. Combat Character skill synergy Unlock and master character abilities and their combinations (e.g., Alok, K, Sonia/Dimitri) for powerful effects. Strategy Map awareness Learn map layouts to identify good loot spots, understand safe zones, and anticipate enemy positions. Strategy Choose fights wisely Avoid unnecessary engagements, especially when ill-equipped; only fight when you have a clear tactical advantage. Mindset Practice consistently Utilise training modes to improve aiming accuracy, gloo wall speed, and overall combat skills. Mindset Learn from Pros Watch experienced players and professional streamers to pick up advanced techniques and strategies. Mindset Positive attitude Maintain composure and accept losses as part of the game to enhance overall enjoyment.

2. Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular mobile RPGs, known for its big open world, elemental combat, and gacha system. It’s free to play, but success, especially if you don’t spend money, comes down to smart planning, efficient farming, and building strong teams.

Resource tips

If you’re playing Genshin Impact without spending money, managing your resources well is everything. Here’s what matters most:

Don’t spend Primogems to refill Resin. Let Resin recharge on its own and save your Fragile Resin until you hit Adventure Rank (AR) 45. That’s when high-ranking artifacts become easier to farm.

Let Resin recharge on its own and save your Fragile Resin until you hit Adventure Rank (AR) 45. That’s when high-ranking artifacts become easier to farm. Pick the right domains. Domains like Emblem of Severed Fate or Deepwood Memories are worth your time because many characters benefit from them.

Domains like Emblem of Severed Fate or Deepwood Memories are worth your time because many characters benefit from them. Use your Resin wisely. Levelling one character to 90 needs around 13 days of Resin. Don’t waste it early on; instead, focus on dailies, quests, and events for XP.

Levelling one character to 90 needs around 13 days of Resin. Don’t waste it early on; instead, focus on dailies, quests, and events for XP. Don’t rush artifact farming. Wait until AR45 before seriously farming artifacts. Until then, just use what you get from levelling and events.

Wait until AR45 before seriously farming artifacts. Until then, just use what you get from levelling and events. Weekly bosses matter. They drop unique materials and bonus artifacts, essential for stronger builds.

They drop unique materials and bonus artifacts, essential for stronger builds. Level slowly but smartly. Push your main DPS to Lv. 90 first (especially if they use Dendro, Hydro, Pyro, or Electro), and focus on levelling talents that deal damage.

Building a strong team

Good teams rely on characters that work well together. Your main damage dealer should stay on the field, supported by off-field characters who help with:

Healing

Shielding

Energy recharge

Elemental reactions (like Vaporize or Hyperbloom)

Avoid using two on-field DPS characters; they’ll compete for time and reduce team output. Instead, try common F2P team cores like:

Bennett – healing + attack boost + Pyro resonance

– healing + attack boost + Pyro resonance Xingqiu – off-field Hydro

– off-field Hydro Fischl – off-field Electro

These support characters are reliable and easy to build.

You should also level your weapons to 90 and aim for talent levels of 6 or higher. Don’t ignore Elemental Resonance bonuses; they can give your team a nice boost.

Genshin Impact cheat sheet

Category Specific Tip Brief Explanation Resource management Save fragile resin Store Fragile Resin until Adventure Rank (AR) 45 for maximum efficiency in artifact farming. Resource management Prioritise resin-efficient domains Focus on artifact domains that offer sets usable by many characters (e.g., Emblem/Shimenawa, Deepwood/Gilded). Resource management Maximise free EXP & Fodder Utilise daily commissions, events, and Battle Pass for EXP books and artifact fodder. Resource management Strategic mob farming Mob drops accumulate naturally; use co-op for faster farming of specific materials. Resource management Engage weekly bosses Regularly defeat weekly bosses for crucial character ascension materials and artifact rolls. Character building Prioritise DPS leveling Level main damage dealers to 80/90 (or 90/90 for reaction-focused, DEF/HP scaling characters). Character building Talent & weapon priority Level relevant talents to at least 6 (8+ for main damage talents) and weapons to 90/90 for guaranteed damage increases. Team composition Build around elemental reactions Construct teams to maximise synergistic elemental reactions (e.g., Vaporise, Hyperbloom, Aggravate). Team composition Role-based synergy Typically use one on-field DPS and three supports (buffers, debuffers, off-field damage, healers, shielders); avoid two on-field DPS. Team composition Utilise elemental resonance & batteries Pair characters for elemental resonance buffs and include “batteries” to help with energy recharge.

3. Royal Match

Royal Match may appear to be a simple match-3 puzzle game, but consistently winning takes more than luck. With a bit of planning and smart booster use, you can clear tough levels without spending coins or getting stuck.

How to play smarter

To win in Royal Match, don’t rush your moves. Instead:

Plan ahead – Think two or three moves in advance to trigger chain reactions.

– Think two or three moves in advance to trigger chain reactions. Wait before moving again – After a move, let the board settle. New chances might pop up.

– After a move, let the board settle. New chances might pop up. Create and combine special pieces – aim for rockets, TNT, propellers, and especially the light ball (also known as the spinning ball). Combine them (like rocket + TNT) for stronger effects.

– aim for rockets, TNT, propellers, and especially the light ball (also known as the spinning ball). Combine them (like rocket + TNT) for stronger effects. Use boosters wisely – Save them for tough levels. Using a power-up at the right time is better than wasting coins on extra moves.

– Save them for tough levels. Using a power-up at the right time is better than wasting coins on extra moves. Spend coins only when it’s worth it – If you’re sure you can win with a few extra moves and still have the light ball, it might be worth the 900 coins. Otherwise, wait and try again.

Some players have noticed that if you fail the same level several times, the game may become a bit easier. So sometimes, patience really does pay off.

Use teams to your advantage

Joining a team gives you free lives, rewards, and more chances to keep playing:

Send and receive lives – Stay in active teams to keep your lives topped up.

– Stay in active teams to keep your lives topped up. Switch teams if needed – Small teams work better for treasure quests. Bigger ones help with team races.

– Small teams work better for treasure quests. Bigger ones help with team races. Look for giveaways – Check Royal Match’s Facebook and Instagram pages. You can also join Facebook groups to swap tips and find active teams.

Outsmart the paywall with patience

Royal Match limits your play with a life system; lose a level, lose a life. You have five lives, and each one refills every 30 minutes. That’s where the game encourages you to spend real money to keep playing.

But here’s the workaround: wait it out, and manage your power-ups. Don’t burn coins unless you’re close to winning. Keep your best boosters for when you actually need them. Most players advance further by being patient and playing smarter, rather than by spending more.

Royal Match cheat sheet

Category Specific Tip Brief Explanation Puzzle Strategy Plan ahead Look 2-3 steps ahead to create special pieces and chain reactions; wait for the board to settle before making your next move. Puzzle Strategy Prioritise Special Piece combos Focus on creating and combining powerful special pieces, especially the “super light ball” with others (e.g., propellers). Resource management Conserve boosters Save pre-game power-ups for the most challenging levels, particularly when the “spinning ball” is active. Resource management Smart Coin spending Only spend coins for extra moves if you have the “spinning ball” and are highly confident of winning; use a power-up instead if only one move remains. Resource management Leverage patience If you run out of lives, wait for them to refresh naturally rather than spending coins, as this is part of the game’s design. Team Play Join an active team Teams provide free lives and rewards; find one that is active in sending lives and participating in quests. Team Play Strategic team switching Consider changing teams before team races to optimise your chances of success based on team size and activity. Team Play Send lives to teammates Earn free coins by regularly sending lives to your teammates.

4. Whiteout Survival

Whiteout Survival puts you in charge of a growing city in a freezing world. To survive the blizzards, beasts, and raids, you need to manage your base and resources with real focus. Winning here isn’t about speed; it’s about planning, upgrading smart, and staying ready for anything.

Base building and smart resource use

To grow your city and stay strong:

Upgrade key buildings – Focus on your Sawmill, Coal Mine, Iron Mine, and Hunter’s Hut first. Always fully staff them to maximise the potential of each one.

– Focus on your Sawmill, Coal Mine, Iron Mine, and Hunter’s Hut first. Always fully staff them to maximise the potential of each one. Use boosts and policies – Activate things like Productivity Day or Rush Job to boost output. Keep your best heroes on gathering missions, and level up a core team instead of spreading upgrades too thin.

– Activate things like Productivity Day or Rush Job to boost output. Keep your best heroes on gathering missions, and level up a core team instead of spreading upgrades too thin. Save rare hero shards – Use general (yellow) shards only for top-tier heroes. Don’t waste them on ones you’ll max out easily, like Molly.

– Use general (yellow) shards only for top-tier heroes. Don’t waste them on ones you’ll max out easily, like Molly. Don’t hoard unprotected resources – Without enough storage protection, you’re just inviting attacks. Use what you need, and keep shields up if you’re storing a lot.

– Without enough storage protection, you’re just inviting attacks. Use what you need, and keep shields up if you’re storing a lot. Keep one march queue free – That way, your troops can automatically join alliance beast rallies and earn rewards even while you’re offline.

The biggest test in this game is the cold wave. When one’s coming, top off your coal, upgrade your furnace, turn on heaters, and bring workers closer to warm areas. Heal your people, cook extra food, and stock medicine. Those who prep well always last longer and win more.

Alliance tips and raiding

Being in a good alliance is a game-changer. Here’s why:

You get shared resources, support, and gifts

You earn alliance credits and VIP points

You gain access to exclusive nodes and events

Always join events like Crazy Joe or Forestmine, not just to win, but to collect the free rewards that power your progress.

Raiding can be part of your growth, but keep it ethical:

Target inactive or abandoned cities.

Scout first, send high-load troops, and shield up afterwards.

Don’t bully low-level active players, go after easy loot, not new players.

Train troops constantly. When you unlock a higher tier, upgrade your current ones before training new ones; this builds power faster and avoids overfilling your infirmary. In the arena, use your daily free fights later in the day to gain better points.

Keep learning from other players

Whiteout Survival has an active player community on Reddit, Facebook, and Twitter. These groups are packed with tips on base layouts, event strategies, state transfers, and more. The best players don’t just grind; they stay informed, stay connected, and keep learning.

The cold wave isn’t just another event; it’s a test of everything you’ve built. How well you manage resources, organise your base, and plan ahead decides how far you go. There are no shortcuts, just solid strategy, consistency, and smart decision-making. That’s how you build real strength in Whiteout Survival.

Whiteout Survival cheat sheet

Category Specific Tip Brief Explanation Resource & Base Prioritise production buildings Consistently upgrade Sawmill, Iron Mine, Coal Mine, and Hunter’s Hut for increased yield. Resource & Base Allocate workers efficiently Ensure all workstations are fully staffed to maximise production capacity. Resource & Base Utilise boosts & policies Activate policies such as Productivity Day, Rush Job, and Night Shift to achieve significant resource gains. Resource & Base Strategic hero deployment Use heroes with expedition skills and high load capacities for efficient gathering missions. Resource & Base Consistent offline gathering Always send troops to gather resources (wood, meat, coal, iron) when offline or sleeping. Resource & Base Avoid hoarding without protection Do not let resource stockpiles grow too large without storage protection to avoid becoming a target. Resource & Base Prepare for cold waves Top off coal, upgrade the furnace, turn on remote heaters, reassign workers, heal the injured, and stockpile medicine. Resource & Base Prioritise HQ & key buildings Focus upgrades on buildings required for HQ advancement (e.g., Embassy, Tech, Troop buildings) and the Research Centre. Alliance & Events Join a strong alliance Secure VIP points, alliance credits, gifts, and access to exclusive nodes and reinforcements. Alliance & Events Active event participation Engage in limited-time events (e.g., Crazy Joe, Bear Trap) for resource boosts and hero gear. Aim for all rewards. Combat & Troops Strategic raiding Scout inactive/low-power players, use load-heavy troops, and weigh risks; use peace shields when offline. Combat & Troops Continuous troop training & upgrades Always train troops; when a new level unlocks, upgrade existing troops to that level before training new ones. Combat & Troops Arena strategy Perform all free arena attacks as late as possible to maximise arena points for legendary gear. Hero Development Strengthen core heroes Focus hero fragments on strengthening your main team rather than spreading upgrades too thinly.

5. Last War

In Last War: Survival Game, your success depends on smart hero building, team synergy, and working with a solid alliance. It’s not just about power, it’s about playing smart and being consistent.

Build a strong squad with purpose

Start by upgrading your Drone early. It gives you key passive boosts in battles. Use high-quality drone parts and upgrade Your Drone Skills to get the most out of it.

Focus on building one strong squad of five heroes. A good mix of tanks, damage dealers, and support will take you further than raw power alone. Upgrade your tanks first; they protect your team while your other heroes deal damage.

Key hero tips:

Save universal hero shards for powerful heroes like 3-star Kimberly.

Don’t waste orange shards on heroes like Murphy early; you’ll max him out easily through regular play.

Prioritise gear: Get railguns and data chips for Kimberly, reactive armour and radar for Murphy.

Only equip your main squad with purple gear, and dismantle the rest to conserve resources.

Level Murphy to 100 first, then bring others up to match your HQ level. Additionally, focus more on star upgrades than troop types, as they yield better results over time.

Base growth and alliance strategy

Your alliance is everything. A strong one gives you:

VIP points

Alliance credits

Better rewards and gifts

Backup during raids

Always donate to alliance research and consider joining one that’s active and helpful.

For building upgrades, focus only on the HQ and any necessary upgrades to level it up; skip unnecessary upgrades, such as fields or vaults. Unlock a second building queue early to expedite the process.

Other growth tips:

Always train and promote troops.

Save resources for the Arms Race event and complete the missions during that time.

Only attack purple or gold trucks for high-value rewards like epic gear chests and orange shards.

Upgrade hospitals to avoid big troop losses.

Craft gear by turning screws into resin, then ceramic, and finally gold, and upgrade your factories to sustain the process.

Avoid trash talk in world chat, and don’t poke stronger players unless you’re ready for the heat.

Last War: Survival game cheat sheet

Category Specific Tip Brief Explanation Hero & Squad Max drones early Prioritise upgrading your Drones and their parts/skills for a significant combat advantage. Hero & Squad Recruit consistently Expand your hero roster through story missions, challenges, and strategic use of recruit tickets. Hero & Squad Build balanced squads Focus on a core squad of 5 heroes (offence, defence, support); prioritise upgrading tanks first. Hero & Squad Targeted shard use Save universal hero shards for powerful 3-star heroes like Kimberly; avoid initial use on easily maxed heroes like Murphy. Hero & Squad Prioritise key gear Focus on acquiring legendary railguns/data chips for Kimberly and reactive armour/radar for Murphy. Hero & Squad Optimal hero levelling Level Murphy to 100 first, then your next strongest heroes; keep your primary squad at max level for your HQ. Resource & Base Join a top alliance Earn VIP points, alliance credits, and gifts; contribute to alliance research for exclusive benefits. Resource & Base Smart HQ upgrades Prioritise HQ and its required buildings (e.g., barracks); avoid wasting resources on non-essential structures. Resource & Base Continuous troop training Always train troops to the highest possible level and actively promote them. Resource & Base Maximise arms race Schedule your progress around the Arms Race event and save resources to complete its missions. Resource & Base Strategic plundering Plunder trucks for orange universal shards and secret tasks for medals; target only epic gear chest trucks. Resource & Base Acquire second building queue Purchase a second building queue as early as possible to accelerate base development. Resource & Base Craft legendary gear Utilise the material workshop to craft gold weapons and upgrade component factories for continuous legendary production. Resource & Base Avoid zeroing Upgrade hospitals and avoid provoking stronger players to minimise setbacks from attacks.

6. Ludo King

Ludo King brings the classic board game to your phone, simple to play, but tricky to master. Winning isn’t just about rolling sixes; it’s about smart decisions, timing, and reading your opponents.

Play smart from the start

One of the best early-game moves is to open as many tokens as possible. This gives you more movement options, lets you build blockades, and increases your chances of catching other players. A blockade, placing two of your tokens on the same square, blocks opponents from passing and keeps your tokens safe.

Stay alert and protect your pieces. Keep them in safe zones when possible, and avoid leaving lone tokens too far ahead. Move tokens in groups so they can support each other. Always think ahead and try to anticipate what your opponent might do based on their position.

Here are a few simple but effective tactics:

Use a “wait and watch” move when you’re sitting safely and waiting for a capture chance.

Stay six steps ahead of enemy tokens to lower the risk of getting caught after they roll a six.

Don’t rush to attack; sometimes it’s better to move forward than risk losing your token.

If you roll a six, remember you get an extra turn, use it wisely. Sometimes, splitting the move between two tokens gives you more control and flexibility.

Mind games & power-ups

Ludo isn’t just about dice rolls; it’s also a mental game. You can bluff, distract, or keep pressure on by keeping your tokens near theirs. Small mind games can shift the match in your favour.

The game lets you spend diamonds (its premium currency) for a second dice roll. This isn’t cheating, it’s part of the game. Used smartly, it increases your chance of getting the number you want from 1 in 6 to 1 in 3. If you already have diamonds, this is a legit way to tilt the odds without breaking any rules.

Ludo King cheat sheet