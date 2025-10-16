Artificial intelligence is changing how Africans hire and get hired, but not in the way you might think. During the “Hiring in Africa in the Age of GenAI” panel at Moonshot by TechCabal, Lord Malcolm, CEO of Betrworkr, explained that AI is not just improving hiring speed but expanding access.

“AI gives you a platform to engage talents globally so you are not limited to a local area,” he said. “It’s also evolving to the point where you can do personalised tests, a developer in Nairobi can do a global interview in his local dialect.”

Malcolm’s point captures a new reality for African talents: AI is removing hiring borders. With the right tools, your work can be seen beyond your city or country. But that opportunity comes with the demand that you know how to use AI to your advantage.

“AI has opened the gateway where we are our own branding agency,” he said. “A developer can go and tailor a personalised resume with AI, tailored to a specific company and role. There was a time we had 10 resumes for 10 different roles. Now, within an hour, you can apply to 10 different jobs.”

This shift shows how AI tools like ChatGPT and LinkedIn’s writing assistants are giving individuals the ability to control their personal brand, something that used to take teams of recruiters or designers.

Over 40% of HR functions in international companies currently use AI applications, while over half of job seekers use AI to create resumes or prepare for interviews, according to a report by PwC. The lines between what’s “human” and what’s “AI-assisted” are already blurring, and Malcolm says that’s where trust becomes critical.

He shared a personal experience: “My mom used to say that what can make you laugh can also make you cry. I once interviewed a phenomenal software developer but when we got to the case study, we did a screen share, and the whole time he had a tablet on top of his screen with ChatGPT on it. Ultimately, it was determined he was cheating.” He paused before concluding, “The key element is trust but verify.”

Goodness “Ada” Armstrong, the founder of StartupHR Africa and the session’s moderator, shifted the focus to the human side of hiring motivation. When asked how job seekers can stay hopeful in a tough job market, she replied, “If you give me great talent today, I will find them a job today. If you are great at what you do, be visible in your industry, find the right people, and you will get connected to a job.”

Malcolm added that there are no shortcuts to staying relevant. “There are so many free resources. Keep learning. Evolve or go extinct. Upskill,” he said. “What are you doing to improve yourself? How are you using AI to grow?”

“Seventy percent of the jobs online are first being recruited on a referral basis. So do not underestimate relationships and offline networks where you can put yourself out there,” said Ada before closing the session.

The main takeaway from the session was clear: AI can make you more visible, but it can’t replace credibility. Build skills, build relationships, and use AI as a tool to amplify your voice, not replace your effort.