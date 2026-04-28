👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – CAR blocks Starlink roaming

Good morning.☀️

What happens when geopolitics gets in the way of doing business? China just answered that question with a single line.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Monday gave the coldest response to the Meta and Manus deal announced in December.

Meta was set to acquire Manus, a Chinese-founded ‘hands-on AI’ workspace that helps businesses generate and manage things like slides, websites, apps, and research, for $2 billion, but that now looks to be off after the NDRC gave a one-line notice that it has decided to prohibit foreign investment in the startup in accordance with laws and regulations.

If you think this has to do with last year’s TikTok saga, you’re not wrong. If you also think this signals deeper geopolitical tensions between the two countries, you’re also not wrong.

But for Meta, which planned to acquire Manus to build AI agents that can deeply research and perform analysis with minimal human prompting, it will either have to look elsewhere or lock in with its many tech bro hires and just develop the thing in-house.

In more news, Zikoko Citizen’s report contains interesting nuggets on elections in Nigeria and how the country is set to vote in another general election next year. If you’d like to know more, download the report.

Let’s dive in.