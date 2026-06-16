👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MTN is going green

Image: Bolt

The days of ordering a ride with nothing more than a phone number may be numbered.

What happened? On Monday, Bolt announced updates to its South African platform that require passengers to upload their ID numbers and selfies before they can book rides. Bolt says the move is about safety and accountability.

Before anyone blames Bolt, drivers have been asking for this: If you’ve followed South Africa’s ride-hailing industry, you’d know that safety has become one of its major battlegrounds. Drivers have raised concerns about robberies, hijackings, and violent attacks, and driver associations, including the National E-Hailers Federation of South Africa, have pushed for platforms to verify riders the same way drivers are verified. They argue that drivers hand over licences, permits, vehicle information, and personal details to work on these platforms, so why should passengers remain anonymous?

It’s not happening in isolation: The rollout aligns with South Africa’s amended National Land Transport Act (NLTA), which seeks to formalise the country’s ride-hailing industry and introduce stronger safety measures for drivers and passengers. Still, not every proposal has been popular. Drivers have questioned requirements like vehicle branding, arguing that clearly marked e-hailing cars can become easier targets for criminals.

Is Bolt the first domino? When a major platform introduces identity verification and regulators push for greater accountability, competitors often move in the same direction. After all, nobody wants to be known as the platform where bad actors can hide behind fake profiles.

Still, whether riders see uploading a selfie as a reasonable trade-off for a safer trip may determine how quickly the rest of the industry follows.