TC Weekender – Risevest CEO steps down

Risevest CEO steps down Founder and CEO of Risevest, Eke Urum, is facing allegations of bullying, sexual harassment, and intimidation in the workplace. He has been asked to step down from his role pending the result of investigations. Here’s what he told TechCabal.

Flutterwave secures high-profile licence Despite regulatory hurdles and allegations, Flutterwave secured a Switching and Processing Licence in Nigeria. With this high-profile license, it can work without middlemen and offer more services. Find out which services.

UberEats stops Soweto deliveries UberEats has braked its wheels in 11 parts of Soweto, South Africa. Customers can still order in-app but have to go pick up their deliveries themselves. UberEats ceased delivery services in the affected areas because of safety concerns. Find out more.

SAPS summoned for doxxing rape victims The police also need policing. The South African Police Service (SAPS) allegedly leaked the names, ages, home addresses of 8 women who were gang-raped. The SAPS hasn’t been complying with investigations, so they’ve been summoned to court. Get more details.

Flutterwave responds to new allegations Flutterwave has denied allegations about fresh money laundering accusations. It said the Kenyan government hasn’t come knocking on its door with new accusations and that it’s complying with current investigations. Read what it told TechCabal.