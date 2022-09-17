This week: Kuda loses over ₦6 billion

Plus:Kenya gives digital lenders a 3-day ultimatum. Brazillian fintech unicorn flies into Africa.

Editor’s Note Week 37, 2022

Read time: 5 minutes For better or worse, this week brought even more regulatory drama, interesting partnerships and brow-raising news from popular startups. Meanwhile, Brazil and Singapore made major entries into the African tech ecosystem. Read on to learn more! Immaculata Abba, Senior Editor, TechCabal.

