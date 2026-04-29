👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Crypto vacancies at Kenya’s Central Bank

Image Source: CANAL+

MultiChoice stock was delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), South Africa’s bourse, in December. If you’ve been waiting to buy shares in the company again, there’s good news: there’s now a date for this; soon, you’ll be able to buy two for one, but as a single company.

Canal+, the French media group that acquired African pay-TV giant MultiChoice in 2025, has said it will list on the JSE on June 3. The company is planning a secondary listing on the local stock exchange, as it is already a public company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Following its announcement, Canal+’s share price rose by 0.7% on Tuesday to reach GBP 231 ($312).

Listing locally was part of the conditions set by South African regulators when the French media giant acquired MultiChoice.

Canal+ is not raising fresh capital here. The media giant is opting for an inward listing, which does not involve Canal+ issuing new shares or receiving any proceeds, so no fresh capital enters the company. What changes is where the existing shares can be traded. By listing on the JSE, those shares become accessible to South African investors who may have previously been unable or unwilling to buy on a foreign exchange.

This improves liquidity because it expands the pool of potential buyers and sellers for Canal+’s stock. More participants in the market generally means shares can be bought or sold more easily without significantly moving the price. Think of it less as Canal+ going to the market to raise money and more as Canal+ making its existing shares easier to reach for a new set of investors.

It exposes Canal+ to a broader set of investors, giving it a more liquid market for its shares.

Why this matters: Owning MultiChoice gives Canal+ distribution power across the continent and a massive subscriber base. Listing locally deepens that presence and signals commitment. Instead of being a foreign owner operating from afar, Canal+ is showing that it is present and can be accessed by locals.

However, a JSE listing comes with more public scrutiny of its operations and how it is running its African strategy for Multichoice. With its imminent April 30 shutdown of MultiChoice’s streaming arm, Showmax, and planned voluntary staff layoffs, Canal+ is posturing as an operationally ruthless company that still wants to appeal to the investing public.