TSC registration status check 2023 

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is responsible for the registration and management of teachers in Kenya. It is important for teachers to check their TSC registration status to ensure they are recognised and authorised to teach. This article will guide you through the process of checking your TSC registration status in Kenya.

1. Visit the TSC online portal

To begin, you need to access the TSC online portal, which provides a convenient platform to check your registration status. Open your web browser and type “www.tsc.go.ke” in the address bar. Once the TSC homepage loads, navigate to the “Online Services” section.

2. Click on “Teachers Online”

Within the Online Services section, click on the “Teachers Online Services” link. This will direct you to a new page where you can access various services related to your TSC registration.

3. Select “Registration Status”

On the Teachers Online Services page, you will find several options. Look for the “Registration Status” link and click on it. This option allows you to check the current status of your Teachers Service Commission registration.

4. Enter your TSC number

After clicking on the “Registration Status” link, you will be prompted to enter your Teachers Service Commission number. Input your unique TSC number in the provided field accurately. Double-check the number to ensure there are no typos or errors.

5. Submit and check your TSC registration status

Once you have entered your TSC number correctly, click on the “Submit” button. The system will process your request and display your registration status. If you are a registered teacher, it will show that your registration is active. Alternatively, if your registration has lapsed or is not valid, it will indicate accordingly.

Final thoughts on Checking your TSC registration status

Checking your Teachers Service Commission registration status in Kenya is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily determine the status of your TSC registration. It is crucial for teachers to maintain valid registration to ensure they are legally recognized and authorized to teach in Kenya.

