New crucial updates for SASSA SRD payment dates

The SRD (Social Relief of Distress) payments for September 2023 began recently. In this article, we will provide you with all the essential information you need to know about these payments, including the processing dates, how to check your SASSA SRD payment status, and when you can expect the funds to hit your bank account.

SASSA SRD payment processing dates September 2023

For applicants who have been approved for the month of September 2023, the payment processing window which opened on the 22nd of September 2023, will be closed on the 29th of September 2023. This means that during this period, the government will initiate the transfer of funds to eligible recipients and after that you may need to wait for the October cycle to get paid if you don’t get it this month. So you are advised to check your payment status as soon as possible.

Checking your SASSA SRD payment status

It’s crucial to stay informed about the status of your SRD payment. To do this, applicants are strongly encouraged to visit the SRD website during the payment processing week. By logging into your account on the website, you can find out the exact date when your payment is scheduled to reflect in your bank account. This feature ensures that you have real-time information about your payment status, giving you peace of mind during these challenging times.

Payment arrival time

Once the payment has been processed, clients should expect the funds to appear in their bank accounts within approximately 2-3 working days. It’s important to note that this processing time is standard and may vary slightly depending on your bank’s policies and procedures. Therefore, it’s advisable to keep an eye on your account and be patient if you don’t see the funds immediately.

Summary

The September 2023 COVID-19 SRD payments are to be processed between the 22nd and 29th of September. Staying informed about your payment status is as simple as visiting the SRD website during this period. Remember that it may take a couple of working days for the funds to show up in your bank account after processing.

