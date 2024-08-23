Tecno Pop 9 vs. Tecno Pop 8: Any upgrades?

In this article we break down the nuances between Tecno’s two recent offerings: Tecno Pop 9 and the Tecno Pop 8. Both devices aim to capture the budget smartphone market but cater to slightly different audiences. While they share some common ground, some distinctions make one a better choice over the other, depending on your needs.

Design and display

Tecno Pop 9: The Pop 9 steps up the display game with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The design also exudes a more premium feel with a higher screen-to-body ratio of 84.6%, providing an immersive viewing experience. The 120Hz refresh rate makes a significant difference, particularly in smoother scrolling, gaming, and overall responsiveness. The Pop 9 also introduces three colour variants: Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Alpenglow Gold, enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

Tecno Pop 8: In comparison, the Pop 8 offers a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch design, giving it a modern look but with a lower screen resolution. The lack of a high refresh rate places it a step behind in terms of fluidity, especially noticeable when transitioning from a 60Hz to a 120Hz display like that of the Pop 9. Although the Pop 8 maintains a sleek design, it lacks the finesse that the Pop 9 offers, particularly for users who value a higher display quality.

Verdict: The Tecno Pop 9 clearly outshines the Pop 8 in terms of design and display. The 120Hz refresh rate alone makes it a superior choice for users who appreciate a smooth and responsive screen. The Pop 8, while modern, simply cannot compete on this front.

Performance and software

Tecno Pop 9: Under the bonnet, the Pop 9 packs a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. It runs on the latest Android 14 with Tecno’s HiOS 14 skin. This combination ensures a smooth and up-to-date user experience, capable of handling most tasks with ease. The device is marketed to deliver over four years of lag-free performance, making it a reliable long-term investment.

Tecno Pop 8: The Pop 8, while competent for basic tasks, lacks the processing power to handle more demanding applications. The exact chipset remains unspecified, but its performance limitations are evident, especially when compared to the more robust Pop 9. The Pop 8’s focus on affordability means it sacrifices some of the processing power needed for a more seamless experience, particularly in multitasking and gaming scenarios.

Verdict: The Pop 9 takes the lead in performance and software. The inclusion of a more powerful chipset and the latest Android version gives it a considerable edge over the Pop 8, particularly for users who expect more than just basic functionalities.

Camera quality

Tecno Pop 9: The Pop 9 elevates the camera experience with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50 MP main sensor. This camera setup, complemented by an AI lens and 1080p video recording, is more versatile and capable than the Pop 8’s. The 8 MP front camera, paired with dual LED flash, ensures that selfies remain bright and clear even in low-light conditions.

Tecno Pop 8: On the other hand, the Pop 8 features a 13 MP AI rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. While these cameras are adequate for everyday photography, they fall short in challenging lighting conditions and lack the detail and dynamic range offered by the Pop 9. The absence of advanced camera features also limits its appeal to photography enthusiasts.

Verdict: The Pop 9 is the clear winner in the camera department. Its superior sensor and additional features provide better overall performance, making it a better choice for users who value photography.

Battery life and charging

Tecno Pop 9: Both devices share a 5000 mAh battery capacity, promising extended usage between charges. However, the Pop 9’s 18W fast charging gives it a practical edge, reducing downtime and getting users back to their tasks quicker.

Tecno Pop 8: While the Pop 8 also boasts a 5000 mAh battery, it lacks the fast charging capability of the Pop 9. This could be a minor inconvenience for users who rely on quick top-ups throughout the day.

Verdict: Though both devices offer strong battery life, the Pop 9’s fast charging support gives it the advantage, making it the better option for users who need their devices to be up and running quickly.

Tecno Pop 9 vs. Tecno Pop 8: Price and value

Tecno Pop 9: Priced between ₦114,000 and ₦131,600, the Pop 9 offers excellent value for its features. The investment in better display, performance, camera quality, and charging speed makes it a worthy upgrade from the Pop 8.

Tecno Pop 8: With a price range of ₦120,000 to ₦130,000, the Pop 8 positions itself as a budget-friendly option for users who require basic functionalities. However, the slight difference in price compared to the Pop 9 does not justify the sacrifices in performance and features.

Verdict: The Pop 9 offers far more value for money. While the Pop 8 is budget-friendly, the small additional investment in the Pop 9 delivers a substantially better smartphone experience.

Final thoughts Tecno Pop 9 vs. Tecno Pop 8: Any upgrades?

For users who need a budget smartphone that doesn’t compromise on essential features, the Tecno Pop 9 is the clear choice. It outperforms the Pop 8 in almost every aspect, from display and performance to camera quality and charging speed. The Pop 8, while adequate for basic tasks, cannot match the advanced features and long-term reliability that the Pop 9 offers.

