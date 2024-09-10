Apple officially discontinues 3 of the iPhone series 2024

In a significant shift within its product lineup, Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 models following the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 series on September 9, 2024. This decision marks the end of production for three of Apple’s most successful and iconic smartphones as the company introduces its next-generation devices, setting new standards for mobile technology.

A farewell to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in 2024

The discontinuation of the iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max comes as a surprise to some. This shock is due to the fact that the phones were only launched in September 2023. Despite their relatively short lifespan, these models quickly earned praise for their cutting-edge features, including the A17 Pro chip, and an advanced camera system. The move is part of Apple’s strategy to focus on the future, especially with the launch of the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 16 Pro models now take the place of their predecessors with advanced hardware, including a more efficient and powerful A18 Bionic chip, enhanced camera systems, and, for the first time, under-display Face ID technology. These upgrades ensure that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are positioned as the most innovative smartphones in the market, further justifying Apple’s decision to discontinue the earlier models.

The end of an era for the Apple iPhone 13 in 2024

The discontinuation of the iPhone 13 signals the end of one of Apple’s most successful iPhone models. Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 was a massive hit due to its balance of performance, battery life, and camera quality at a relatively lower price point compared to the Pro models. It became a favorite among everyday users looking for an upgrade without breaking the bank.

The iPhone 13 remained available through Apple’s official channels even after the iPhone 14 series launch. But now, it’s clear that the company now wants to streamline its offerings and push consumers toward the latest technology. The iPhone 16 series, particularly the base models, offers a lot. These include improved processing power, better battery efficiency, and new design elements that make it a clear successor to the iPhone 13.

Why the discontinuation?

Apple’s decision to discontinue these models follows its typical product lifecycle strategy. Each year, Apple refines its smartphone lineup by discontinuing older models to ensure focus on newer releases. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 13, while still excellent phones by today’s standards, have been replaced by superior products in the iPhone 16 lineup, which come with more advanced hardware and software capabilities.

By discontinuing these models, Apple also aims to streamline its supply chain, reduce production costs, and simplify its product range for consumers. Additionally, with the release of the iPhone 16 series, the company hopes to encourage users to upgrade, offering trade-in options and emphasizing the sustainability aspects of recycling old devices.

What’s new in the iPhone 16 series?

The iPhone 16 series, which has now taken the spotlight, brings several cutting-edge advancements. Here are some key features:

A18 Bionic chip : The iPhone 16 Pro models are powered by Apple’s most advanced chip to date. The offering allows better performance and efficiency, especially in tasks like gaming, video editing, and AI-driven applications.

: The iPhone 16 Pro models are powered by Apple’s most advanced chip to date. The offering allows better performance and efficiency, especially in tasks like gaming, video editing, and AI-driven applications. Under-Display Face ID : A first for Apple, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come with under-display Face ID sensors. This feature offers a seamless front design without the traditional notch.

: A first for Apple, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come with under-display Face ID sensors. This feature offers a seamless front design without the traditional notch. Camera innovations : The new iPhones feature improved camera systems. The system features better low-light performance and new optical zoom options. Additionally, it has computational photography enhancements that deliver professional-quality images and videos.

: The new iPhones feature improved camera systems. The system features better low-light performance and new optical zoom options. Additionally, it has computational photography enhancements that deliver professional-quality images and videos. Improved Battery Life: Thanks to the A18 chip and better thermal management, the iPhone 16 series promises longer battery life.

See fuller specifications of the new iPhone 16 series here.

What happens next?

You may wonder what the discontinuation of the iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max, and iPhone 13 means for consumers. It simply means they are no longer available on Apple’s website and retail stores. However, these models may still be available through third-party retailers, and some may choose to purchase them at discounted prices.

Apple will continue to support these devices with software updates for several years. This gesture ensures existing users are not behind. The discontinuation, however, sends a clear message—Apple is all-in on the future, and that future is embodied in the iPhone 16 series.

Final thoughts

As Apple officially retires the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 13, it marks the beginning of a new era with the iPhone 16 series at the helm. Apple’s relentless drive to innovate ensures that users will experience even more advanced technology in the palm of their hands with its latest offerings.

